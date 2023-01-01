ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year.

Samantha Turner with First Night Youngstown said the annual event will be back next year with the full event.

Valley residents share New Year’s resolutions

First Night is a separate event from the city.

Youngstown City is not hosting fireworks either.

WKBN

WKBN

