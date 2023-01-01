First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year.
Samantha Turner with First Night Youngstown said the annual event will be back next year with the full event.Valley residents share New Year’s resolutions
First Night is a separate event from the city.
Youngstown City is not hosting fireworks either.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0