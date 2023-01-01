First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year.

Samantha Turner with First Night Youngstown said the annual event will be back next year with the full event.

First Night is a separate event from the city.

Youngstown City is not hosting fireworks either.

