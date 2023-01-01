ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TVLine

Ratings: Rookie, Feds Surge in Tuesday Team-Up; ABC's Will Trent Opens Well

ABC’s The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds both saw significant gains with their new, Tuesday team-up, while CBS’ FBI copped the night’s biggest audience. ABC | The Rookie drew 4.5 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, surging to its largest audience audience since May 2020 (!)and its highest demo number since May 2021. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A,” read recap. Feds in turn rose to series highs of 3.7 mil/0.4. Closing out ABCs night, the Will Trent premiere (3.5 mil/0.4) exceeded anything Feds had done in the time slot; grade its premiere down...
Variety

‘Abbott Elementary’ and DonorsChoose Set Initiative to Donate Up to $1 Million to Public School Teachers (EXCLUSIVE)

As “Abbott Elementary” returns to ABC for the latter half of its second season, DonorsChoose has set a new initiative that aims to get $1 million into public school classrooms. DonorsChoose has invited teachers at public schools to share projects for which they hope to receive funding beginning on W. Beginning on Jan. 10, the non-profit organization will accept donations for these projects in celebration of “Abbott Elementary,” and will match donations up to $500,000, limited to $200 per person, with a goal of giving $1 million in total. “In following Quinta Brunson’s lead, honoring the impact of teachers has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy