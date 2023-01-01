As “Abbott Elementary” returns to ABC for the latter half of its second season, DonorsChoose has set a new initiative that aims to get $1 million into public school classrooms. DonorsChoose has invited teachers at public schools to share projects for which they hope to receive funding beginning on W. Beginning on Jan. 10, the non-profit organization will accept donations for these projects in celebration of “Abbott Elementary,” and will match donations up to $500,000, limited to $200 per person, with a goal of giving $1 million in total. “In following Quinta Brunson’s lead, honoring the impact of teachers has been...

25 MINUTES AGO