Wolves attempt to contain Nikola Jokic as Nuggets visit
Wolves attempt to contain Nikola Jokic as Nuggets visit. When the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Rudy Gobert from Utah this offseason, it looked like he might be the final piece they needed to become a contender. But with a new calendar year upon it, Minnesota is far from the top and...
76ers look to exact revenge vs. Pelicans
The Philadelphia 76ers ended 2022 with a resounding 115-96 victory on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sixers will now look to build on that positive momentum in 2023 when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Philadelphia played a stellar game on Saturday even without James...
Home after tough trip, Clippers out to avenge loss to Heat
Paul George just established his top scoring output of the season while being booed vociferously by fans of the Indiana Pacers. Come Monday, the crowd in Los Angeles will be decidedly pro-George when the seven-time All-Star attempts to follow up the 45-point performance with more success when the Clippers host the Miami Heat.
Surging Wizards eye two-game sweep of Bucks
The Washington Wizards can claim their sixth consecutive win and second against the host Milwaukee Bucks in three days when the two teams meet again on Tuesday. Washington extended its ongoing run to five games and six of the last seven on Sunday with a 118-95 rout in Milwaukee. The...
Finally whole in backcourt, Blazers hit road to face Wolves
The Portland Trail Blazers have begun the new year with a jolt, thanks largely to the much-anticipated arrival of Gary Payton II. Following Payton’s successful season debut, the Blazers open a three-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in Minneapolis. After signing as a free agent last...
Bulls, Cavaliers ring in new year with rematch
The Chicago Bulls and Cavaliers will begin 2023 by facing the same opponent against which they closed 2022 — each other — as the teams play in Cleveland on Monday. Cleveland won the New Year’s Eve encounter Saturday in Chicago, 103-102, to snap a three-game losing streak. Cavs guards Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert successfully denied DeMar DeRozan’s game-winning shot attempt to preserve the win, despite going the game’s final two minutes without a point.
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Drug-Tested After 71 Point Game
Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point outburst against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night (Jan. 2) caught the attention of the sports world, with pundits and fans marveling at the historic performance. Yet, the showing may have appeared a bit too good to be true for NBA execs, as the league drug-tested Mitchell and the rest of his Cleveland Cavalier teammates the following day (Jan. 3). Mitchell, who’s play was largely responsible with helping the Cavs come back from a 21-point deficit against their divisional rivals to win in overtime, shared news of the drug test while responding to teammate Robin Lopez on...
Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs
PHILADELPHIA (AP)Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2, a number that...
A look at some of history’s most shocking sports injuries
Shortly after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during “Monday Night Football,” former NFL star Ryan Clark somberly opened up about his opinion on sports injuries. “In our job, we use the cliches: ‘I’m ready to die for this. I’m willing to give my life for this. It’s time to go to war,’ ” Clark said on ESPN. “I think sometimes we use those things so much, we forget a part of living this dream [as a professional athlete] is putting your life at risk.” As Clark mentioned, athletes often give their all to their profession, which can lead to a myriad of...
Giants rout Colts, reach playoffs for 1st time since 2016
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The Gatorade bath for the head coach returned. Fans counted down the final seconds and there were fireworks above MetLife Stadium at the final tick. Tears were shed in the locker room. Yes, the New York Giants are finally back in the playoffs. Daniel Jones threw two...
