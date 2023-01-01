ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Sacramento 117, Utah 115

SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-13 2-2 19, Murray 6-12 1-1 16, Sabonis 8-13 5-5 21, Fox 15-22 6-8 37, Huerter 6-12 2-2 16, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Monk 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 46-86 16-18 117. UTAH (115) Markkanen 6-15...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Pittsburgh 68, No. 11 Virginia 65

VIRGINIA (10-3) Gardner 2-7 0-0 4, Shedrick 4-5 2-2 10, Beekman 4-9 1-1 12, Clark 7-12 1-1 17, Franklin 6-12 0-0 14, McKneely 2-5 0-0 6, Vander Plas 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 4-4 65. PITTSBURGH (11-4) Federiko 4-6 0-0 8, Burton 5-14 5-5 15, Cummings...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kansas St. 116, No. 6 Texas 103

KANSAS ST. (13-1) Johnson 10-16 7-7 28, Tomlin 4-7 2-3 11, Iyiola 4-5 2-2 10, Carter 6-9 2-3 17, Nowell 9-15 12-12 36, Sills 2-3 2-2 8, Massoud 0-4 4-4 4, Greene 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-60 31-33 116. TEXAS (12-2) Allen 3-7 4-5 10, Disu 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell...
AUSTIN, TX
UTAH STATE 77, AIR FORCE 65

Percentages: FG .510, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Ashworth 3-5, Funk 2-4, Shulga 1-2, R.Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akin 2). Turnovers: 11 (Hamoda 4, Shulga 4, Bairstow 2, Funk). Steals: 4 (R.Jones 2, Dorius, Funk). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. AIR FORCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green173-61-10-4127.
LOGAN, UT
Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117

BOSTON (117) Brown 11-18 5-9 29, Tatum 9-17 7-7 27, Horford 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-6 1-2 7, White 2-8 3-3 8, G.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 4-12 8-8 17, Pritchard 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Idaho plays Sacramento State after Jones' 25-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 25 points in Idaho's 67-56 loss to the Montana Grizzlies. The Vandals are 4-3 in home games. Idaho is second in the Big Sky...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Los Angeles 3, Dallas 2

Los Angeles111—3 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kupari 3 (Fiala), 7:58. Penalties_Grundstrom, LA (Tripping), 8:36; Seguin, DAL (Tripping), 10:36. Second Period_2, Dallas, Heiskanen 6 (Hintz), 6:31. 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 11 (Doughty, Byfield), 8:13. 4, Dallas, Robertson 26 (Pavelski, Hintz), 9:09. Penalties_Johnston, DAL (Hooking), 1:44; Lizotte, LA (Boarding), 4:19. Third...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
COLORADO STATE
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first — with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos. It was the first time...
ARIZONA STATE

