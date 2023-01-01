Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 117, Utah 115
SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-13 2-2 19, Murray 6-12 1-1 16, Sabonis 8-13 5-5 21, Fox 15-22 6-8 37, Huerter 6-12 2-2 16, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Monk 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 46-86 16-18 117. UTAH (115) Markkanen 6-15...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 68, No. 11 Virginia 65
VIRGINIA (10-3) Gardner 2-7 0-0 4, Shedrick 4-5 2-2 10, Beekman 4-9 1-1 12, Clark 7-12 1-1 17, Franklin 6-12 0-0 14, McKneely 2-5 0-0 6, Vander Plas 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 4-4 65. PITTSBURGH (11-4) Federiko 4-6 0-0 8, Burton 5-14 5-5 15, Cummings...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas St. 116, No. 6 Texas 103
KANSAS ST. (13-1) Johnson 10-16 7-7 28, Tomlin 4-7 2-3 11, Iyiola 4-5 2-2 10, Carter 6-9 2-3 17, Nowell 9-15 12-12 36, Sills 2-3 2-2 8, Massoud 0-4 4-4 4, Greene 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-60 31-33 116. TEXAS (12-2) Allen 3-7 4-5 10, Disu 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH STATE 77, AIR FORCE 65
Percentages: FG .510, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Ashworth 3-5, Funk 2-4, Shulga 1-2, R.Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akin 2). Turnovers: 11 (Hamoda 4, Shulga 4, Bairstow 2, Funk). Steals: 4 (R.Jones 2, Dorius, Funk). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. AIR FORCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green173-61-10-4127.
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117
BOSTON (117) Brown 11-18 5-9 29, Tatum 9-17 7-7 27, Horford 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-6 1-2 7, White 2-8 3-3 8, G.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 4-12 8-8 17, Pritchard 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117.
Porterville Recorder
Idaho plays Sacramento State after Jones' 25-point showing
Sacramento State Hornets (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 25 points in Idaho's 67-56 loss to the Montana Grizzlies. The Vandals are 4-3 in home games. Idaho is second in the Big Sky...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles 3, Dallas 2
Los Angeles111—3 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kupari 3 (Fiala), 7:58. Penalties_Grundstrom, LA (Tripping), 8:36; Seguin, DAL (Tripping), 10:36. Second Period_2, Dallas, Heiskanen 6 (Hintz), 6:31. 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 11 (Doughty, Byfield), 8:13. 4, Dallas, Robertson 26 (Pavelski, Hintz), 9:09. Penalties_Johnston, DAL (Hooking), 1:44; Lizotte, LA (Boarding), 4:19. Third...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first — with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos. It was the first time...
Comments / 0