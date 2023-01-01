Read full article on original website
Overjoyed couple welcomes Mahoning Valley’s 1st baby in 2023
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little more than two hours after the ball dropped, a Cortland couple welcomed a new bundle of joy to their family. Making her grand debut at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, Persephone Monroe Esmond was the first baby born in the Mahoning Valley in the new year.
Local family brings in new year with new addition
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some are celebrating the new year, others are celebrating a new member of their families. One New Year’s baby was born just after 2:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Janae Milhouse is a brand new mother to Freeman Cincere Lee Bankston,...
Local museum closed for exhibit changes
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Arms Family Museum on Wick Avenue in Youngstown will be closed for most of January. This will be for an exhibit changeover and cleaning. During this time, the Tyler History Center will remain open, where tickets will be half-price until the Arms Museum reopens on January 31.
Haircuts for homeless first event for new service group in Youngstown
An organization new to the area is showing the Valley what service is all about.
Nominations being accepted for local H.O.P.E. Award
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is looking for someone who is “honorable, outstanding, philanthropic and excellent.”. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 H.O.P.E. Award for Lifetime Achievement. The award is given to those who have gone above and beyond to...
Valley high school student has her own beauty company
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — A local student has found a way to turn a school project and her passion for the beauty industry into something much bigger. Mahoning County Career and Technical Center student Rileigh Altman, 17, is the founder of her own makeup company called Beauty Freak. “My...
Dollar General coming to Bears Den Road in Youngstown
If you're wondering about a new building being built on Youngstown's West Side, here's what's coming. A new Dollar General Store is being constructed along Bear's Den Road next to the Marathon gasoline terminal. Another building was torn down at the site to make room for the new store. According...
Local gymgoers discuss how to succeed with New Year’s resolutions
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular tradition during this time of the year is making a New Year’s resolution. A common one is to get physically fit. We spoke to a few people at Creekside Fitness and Health Center about their New Year’s resolutions and the advice they would give to people wanting to start working out.
Hometown Bike Share Company to Launch in Youngstown
A Youngstown, Ohio bike share company launching in spring 2023 hopes to be a model for equitable, accessible bike share service. As Cinnamon Janzer explains in Next City, “Unlike most other bike shares, YoGo is a family-owned, Black-led local business that got started with a $174,000 loan it secured through the Youngstown Business Incubator.”
Local ODOT crews return from NY snow-clearing effort
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews from Ohio are back home in Columbiana County after being in Buffalo to support snow-clearing efforts there. Twenty-eight workers from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) went up to Buffalo Thursday morning, along with 12 tandem dump trucks, two mechanic trucks and four crew cab pick-up trucks.
Sinkhole closes Trumbull County roadway
A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township.
Local business owner talks minimum wage increase
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – On Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage workers got a pay raise in 23 states, including Ohio. The minimum wage rose from $4.65 to $5.05 an hour for tipped employees and $9.30 to $10.10 an hour for non-tipped employees. The latter’s 80-cent hike is the largest...
‘Dealing with vacants’: Business owners frustrated with new ordinance
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The business community of East Palestine has started a petition, expressing frustrations with a recently passed ordinance to the village council. The petition, which has 25 signatures as of Tuesday, is mainly focusing on the new vacancy ordinance. The ordinance is requiring owners to...
Group organizes petition drive for removal of Austintown trustee
A group organized a petition drive to remove an Austintown trustee from office.
The coldest time of the year
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are now into January and pushing through the second month of Meteorological winter. This is the time of the year that the coldest temperatures typically push into the area. The shortest day of the year was on December 21, 2022. This date is known...
Ohio Valley’s version of the polar plunge takes place as usual, with divers enjoying the tradition
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An Ohio Valley tradition went forward Sunday. It’s not one that most people would embrace. But a group of divers take the polar plunge every New Year’s Day at Friendship Park Lake, and they think it’s invigorating. Some are recreational divers, others are...
Riverview Apartments in Warren to be demolished
It's a building that stands tall and houses hundreds, but is about to come tumbling down. Riverview Apartments, which was rested on Tod Avenue since 1968, requires a substantial amount of cash for preservation, according to Donald Emerson, executive director of the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority. "It's obsolete, it's cost...
Years Ago | January 1st
Vindicator file photo / January 1, 1984 | About 50 area residents attended a New Year’s Eve party in downtown Youngstown to ring in 1984. From left, Cathy Demler, Mimi O’Neal, Jennie Hughes, Federal Plaza director Sadie Hoagland, Ella Hoagland, Mary Lou and Mindy Johnson, Dru Hanni, Karen Wade, Douglas Wade, and Karen Johnson.
Lowellville Schools hosting grief counseling seminar for the community
Lowellville Local Schools is partnering with Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, the Village of Lowellville, and Cornerstone of Hope to host a grief counseling seminar for the community. The event welcomes parents, students, and residents from the community. Julia Ellifritt from Cornerstone of Hope will be presenting on...
Trumbull County bridge replacement one of 377 to be addressed
As part of a plan to address 377 bridges throughout Trumbull County that are in need of repair or replacement, Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith announced Tuesday that work will begin this year or early next on one in Farmington Township.
