Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley Officially Retires
After 12 years as Santa Barbara County’s district attorney, and more than 32 years in the county District Attorney’s Office, Joyce Dudley officially begins her retirement today. Dudley was first hired in the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office the day she passed the bar. She worked for...
Santa Maria, January 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Santa Maria. The Cabrillo High School - Lompoc soccer team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on January 03, 2023, 16:15:00. The Cabrillo High School - Lompoc soccer team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on January 03, 2023, 16:15:00.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Hot Fashion Focus at UC Santa Barbara
At University of California Santa Barbara, strolling across campus may result in more than just a tranquil walk. A student-run Instagram account under the username @hotticket_ucsb has shaken the college’s fashion community, anonymously posting images of students, faculty, and passersby alike in their most stylish outfits, highlighting who, in fact, has the fashionable “hot ticket.”
YAHOO!
Roundup: Police seek video of downtown Ventura fight, local massage parlor charges, more
Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:. The Ventura Police Department is asking the public for photos or video of a fight reported in downtown Ventura last month. The altercation broke out around 12:48 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 400 block of East Main Street.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Das Williams Says City Planners ‘Came With Nothing’ to La Cumbre Plaza Meeting
Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams talks about the La Cumbre Plaza meeting where county and city elected officials denied $1.1 million in funding for a specific plan to build 2,000 new housing units. In the latest episode of Santa Barbara Talks with Josh Molina, Williams defended his...
Lompoc Valley Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Lompoc Valley Medical Center has welcomed its first baby of the New Year. Natalia Munoz was born at 2:36 p.m. on Jan. 1 to mother Nissy Limon.
Noozhawk
Noozhawk Editors’ Picks for 10 Dramatic and Important News Stories of 2022
News stories about fatal vehicle crashes, wildfires, explosions, local businesses and a zebra were among the most-read stories for 2022, but Noozhawk’s coverage ranged far beyond that. Noozhawk publishes a list of the most-read stories every year, and this is a list of editors’ picks for stories that may...
kvta.com
Ventura County Courthouse Briefs
A Port Hueneme man is in a locked state mental facility for the criminally insane after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in connection with a hatchet attack on three people in Port Hueneme. The authorities say that on the night of January 7, 2022, now 33-year-old Gregory...
Santa Barbara County’s Lompoc animal shelter adds weekend hours
Santa Barbara County Animal Services' Lompoc shelter will be now be open Friday through Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Jan. 6. The post Santa Barbara County’s Lompoc animal shelter adds weekend hours appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Barbara Levenson of Santa Barbara, 1942-2022
Barbara Levenson, 80, of Santa Barbara, sadly left us on December 29, 2022. Barbara was born on January 31, 1942, to Ruth and Harry Eisenberg in Los Angeles. She was raised in West Los Angeles and built a community of friends she cherished from her days at Fairfax and Beverly Hills high schools.
Noozhawk
Dianne Tuttle of Santa Barbara
In the wee hours of Nov. 28, 2022 Dianne Tuttle, Tuttle, Queen Tut, Mrs. T stepped out of this life and moved on to another adventure, hopefully joining her recently passed cat, Eli Thunderfoot. She wanted no service, nor an obituary. Tough beans, Ma. Dianne stepped into the Goleta Union...
Noozhawk
John Michael Schmechel, 1926-2022, and Mary Lucille Schmechel, 1928-2020, of Santa Barbara
Every morning as long as we can remember, our dad read the obituaries before any other part of the newspaper, before the news or editorials or sports; he did the same with the Santa Barbara Independent. So when our mom died on Aug. 31, 2020, and our then- 94-year-old dad...
syvnews.com
Ventura man arrested for enticing Santa Maria detective he thought was a minor
A Ventura County man was arrested Friday in Santa Maria after he allegedly traveled to the area with the intention of committing sexual acts with someone he believed was a minor, the Santa Maria Police Department said. Nelson H. Galvez, 34, was arrested about 9:35 a.m. in the 1000 block...
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office identified 33-year-old Jamie Angel Gonzalez as the deceased in Wednesday's death at Northern Branch Jail. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
trazeetravel.com
“Bachelor” Star Andrew Firestone Opens Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown
Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown and its Saint Remy restaurant debuted on the Santa Barbara scene on Dec. 26. Former The Bachelor star Andrew Firestone, along with co-founder Jess Park, of StonePark Capital, are behind the development and transformation. “As Santa Barbara natives, Jess and I are thrilled to re-introduce this...
Noozhawk
Prep Roundup: Carson Stewart’s Double-Double Powers Laguna Blanca
Carson Stewart recorded a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds to power the Laguna Blanca boys basketball team to a 64-42 win over Newbury Park Adventist on Tuesday night. The Owls shot 58% from the field and blew the game open in the second half. Stewart shot 9 for...
Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a reported oil leak into the 1000 block of Toro Creek near Carpinteria around 11:33 a. m. on Jan. 1. The post Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
San Luis Obispo Woman, 27, Critically Injured in Tuesday-Morning Car Crash Near Los Alamos
A San Luis Obispo woman was critically injured Tuesday morning near Los Alamos when her Honda Civic veered off Highway 101 and collided with a large oak tree. The crash occurred around 7:12 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, according to Officer Michael Griffin, a spokesperson for California Highway Patrol’s Buellton office. The 27-year-old woman was driving northbound on the 101 north of State Route 154 at an undetermined speed in cloudy, wet conditions when her car left the roadway and crashed into the tree. The car sustained major damage, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck, and the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency responders.
Noozhawk
Car Crashes, Explosions and a Zebra Are Among Noozhawk’s Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022
Looking back at 2022, Noozhawk’s most-read stories of the year include reports on a fatal car crash, a home invasion, a wildfire, a tsunami advisory, Santa Barbara business controversies and the tragic end to a search for a missing hiker. The following is a list of the 10 most-read...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County’s Homeless Point-in-Time Count Needs Volunteers
For one day, for four hours, volunteers with the Point-in-Time Count can make a real difference in homelessness. The Point-in-Time Count sends teams of volunteers across Santa Barbara County on a headcount of homeless people in order to gather an accurate census that provides a basis for grant funding by nonprofits and local, state, and federal governments. Collectively, these grants go toward housing assistance, access to programs, and self-sufficiency for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.
Comments / 0