ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley Officially Retires

After 12 years as Santa Barbara County’s district attorney, and more than 32 years in the county District Attorney’s Office, Joyce Dudley officially begins her retirement today. Dudley was first hired in the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office the day she passed the bar. She worked for...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

A Hot Fashion Focus at UC Santa Barbara

At University of California Santa Barbara, strolling across campus may result in more than just a tranquil walk. A student-run Instagram account under the username @hotticket_ucsb has shaken the college’s fashion community, anonymously posting images of students, faculty, and passersby alike in their most stylish outfits, highlighting who, in fact, has the fashionable “hot ticket.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Courthouse Briefs

A Port Hueneme man is in a locked state mental facility for the criminally insane after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in connection with a hatchet attack on three people in Port Hueneme. The authorities say that on the night of January 7, 2022, now 33-year-old Gregory...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Barbara Levenson of Santa Barbara, 1942-2022

Barbara Levenson, 80, of Santa Barbara, sadly left us on December 29, 2022. Barbara was born on January 31, 1942, to Ruth and Harry Eisenberg in Los Angeles. She was raised in West Los Angeles and built a community of friends she cherished from her days at Fairfax and Beverly Hills high schools.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dianne Tuttle of Santa Barbara

In the wee hours of Nov. 28, 2022 Dianne Tuttle, Tuttle, Queen Tut, Mrs. T stepped out of this life and moved on to another adventure, hopefully joining her recently passed cat, Eli Thunderfoot. She wanted no service, nor an obituary. Tough beans, Ma. Dianne stepped into the Goleta Union...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
trazeetravel.com

“Bachelor” Star Andrew Firestone Opens Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown

Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown and its Saint Remy restaurant debuted on the Santa Barbara scene on Dec. 26. Former The Bachelor star Andrew Firestone, along with co-founder Jess Park, of StonePark Capital, are behind the development and transformation. “As Santa Barbara natives, Jess and I are thrilled to re-introduce this...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

San Luis Obispo Woman, 27, Critically Injured in Tuesday-Morning Car Crash Near Los Alamos

A San Luis Obispo woman was critically injured Tuesday morning near Los Alamos when her Honda Civic veered off Highway 101 and collided with a large oak tree. The crash occurred around 7:12 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, according to Officer Michael Griffin, a spokesperson for California Highway Patrol’s Buellton office. The 27-year-old woman was driving northbound on the 101 north of State Route 154 at an undetermined speed in cloudy, wet conditions when her car left the roadway and crashed into the tree. The car sustained major damage, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck, and the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency responders.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County’s Homeless Point-in-Time Count Needs Volunteers

For one day, for four hours, volunteers with the Point-in-Time Count can make a real difference in homelessness. The Point-in-Time Count sends teams of volunteers across Santa Barbara County on a headcount of homeless people in order to gather an accurate census that provides a basis for grant funding by nonprofits and local, state, and federal governments. Collectively, these grants go toward housing assistance, access to programs, and self-sufficiency for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy