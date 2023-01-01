ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Tyler Lockett (leg) questionable to return for Seahawks in Week 17

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 17 game against the New York Jets. Lockett suffered a leg injury, which is why he went to the locker room late in the second quarter. Now, midway through the third period, the team has officially deemed him questionable to return. For now, expect more targets for Laquon Treadwell and Dareke Young.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Sunday Night Football Betting: Why Should You Back the Over in This Contest?

With the playoff picture in the NFL heating up, the Baltimore Ravens host their bitter rivals -- the Pittsburgh Steelers -- in a pivotal AFC North matchup. Sadly, star quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss the game, so they'll need to overcome his absence if they want to stay in the hunt both for a division title and a Wild Card berth.
numberfire.com

Suns leave Josh Okogie off Monday lineup

The Phoenix Suns did not list Josh Okogie in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Okogie will move to the bench Monday with Landry Shamet (Achilles) back in the starting lineup. Our models project Okogie for 13.4 fantasy points in today's contest, with 5.6 points, 2.8...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable Monday night for Miami

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is considered questionable to play Monday in teh team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Haslem is dealing with right Achilles tendinosis. He's listed questionable, so keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff. In 5 games this season,...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) suiting up for Hornets Monday

The Charlotte Hornets will have Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith Jr. missed the entire month of December with an ankle injury, but it appears he is now ready to start working his way back into the fold for the Hornets. Smith...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Miami's Duncan Robinson (hamstring) upgraded to probable Monday

The Miami Heat upgraded Duncan Robinson (hamstring) from questionable to probable for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a hamstring issue but should play tonight in some capacity. Robinson has a $3,600 salary on FanDuel and is averaging 11.6 fantasy points per game so far...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Knicks' Obi Toppin (knee) upgraded Wednesday

New York Knicks power forward Obi Toppin (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Toppin was initially listed as doubtful, but now it looks like he might be able to play for the first time since December 7. The Knicks will likely limit Toppin's minutes in his first game back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Bills-Bengals Week 17 game temporarily suspended Monday

Monday's Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended. Monday's game is currently in a temporary suspension after Bills defender Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. Both teams have walked to the locker room to discuss whether to continue tonight's game as we wait for news of Hamlin's health.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (quad) probable for Miami's Wednesday matchup

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Martin is expected to play on Wednesday after he was designated as probable. In 24.8 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 19.1 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 8.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jags pull Trevor Lawrence in third quarter of Week 17 blowout; C.J. Beathard in

The Jacksonville Jaguars have pulled quarterback Trevor Lawrence from their Week 17 game against the Houston Texans. The Jags were easily picking apart the Houston Texans in the first half and early third quarter in Week 17, so the team decided to pull Lawrence from the game while up 28-3 in the third quarter. C.J. Beathard will finish the game out for Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable Monday for Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Caruso is listed probable again due to a right acromioclavicular sprain. It's safe to assume he'll play through it again Monday. Our models currently project Caruso for 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Colts' Sam Ehlinger will start at quarterback in Week 18

Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday said Monday that quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start in the team's Week 18 game against the Houston Texans. Saturday said Monday that Week 17 starter Nick Foles (ribs) will not be available for the game after suffering a painful rib injury last week, meaning Ehlinger will make his third career start in Week 18.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
UTAH STATE
numberfire.com

Chris Duarte (ankle) questionable for Pacers on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Duarte has been added to the injury report with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face the 76ers on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 16.1 minutes against Philadelphia.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) out for Pelicans' Wednesday contest

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Nance Jr. will miss his fourth straight game with shoulder and neck injuries. Expect Jaxson Hayes to log more minutes off the bench on Wednesday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 203.2...
HAYES, LA
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones (illness) added to Grizzlies injury report

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones (illness) is now questionable for Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Jones is a new addition to a lengthy Grizzlies' injury report with a non-COVID illness. John Konchar stands to benefit if Jones is ruled out Wednesday. numberFire's models project Jones for 21.6 minutes and...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Bills-Bengals Week 17 contest will not resume this week

The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 game will not be resumed this week. The contest was suspended on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The NFL hasn't made a decision on the possible resumption of the game and they haven't made any changes to the Week 18 schedule.
CINCINNATI, OH

