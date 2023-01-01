Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 17 game against the New York Jets. Lockett suffered a leg injury, which is why he went to the locker room late in the second quarter. Now, midway through the third period, the team has officially deemed him questionable to return. For now, expect more targets for Laquon Treadwell and Dareke Young.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO