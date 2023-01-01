ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney’s Kali River Rapids Closing, Worrying Fans That It May Be Permanently Offline

By Bruce Haring
 3 days ago
Walt Disney World is closing its Kali River Rapids ride on Jan. 9, sparking worries that the closure may be permanent.

Disney frequently changes its rides, worrying longtime park-goers that a beloved ride may not return. Usually, the changes are minor, as in adding inclusive characters on the “It’s A Small World After All” or removing the images of pirates chasing wenches, to name two rides that had updates and then returned.

The Disney corporate communications department assured that the Kali ride will be back. “Kali River Rapids will be temporarily closed for routine maintenance and will reopen this spring.”

The latest ride to be shuttered at the Disney parks include permanently closing the Jedi Training Academy: Trials of the Temple, Star Wars: Galactic Spectacular, and Voyage of the Little Mermaid. Disney will temporarily close Frozen Sing-Along Celebration in January, it should reopen by the end of January.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will close Kali River Rapids starting on Jan 9. What’s concerning is that the end date for the closure is undetermined.

The park will also close the iconic Splash Mountain on Jan. 2, 2023, and it will get a completely new theme.

