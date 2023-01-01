the police should get charged with these teenagers for killing them sorry to the victims family and friends but in all reality cops get away with doing what they want to and it's not right they are going to be more likely kill by police chasing ppl then other ppl getting in a wreck themselves and its sad 😔 my prayers go out to theses teenagers in God's name amen 🙏🙏
I feel like he shouldn't be charged for there deaths. The police officer should be charged. He is supposed to drive with caution. Just like the criminal was doing he didn't run into anyone. How could the police who was trained for this job not take responsibility. This could be one of us driving and lose our life like this. Those kids deserve to be here, I feel awful for the families🕊🕊
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
