Baton Rouge, LA

Katlyn Landry
3d ago

the police should get charged with these teenagers for killing them sorry to the victims family and friends but in all reality cops get away with doing what they want to and it's not right they are going to be more likely kill by police chasing ppl then other ppl getting in a wreck themselves and its sad 😔 my prayers go out to theses teenagers in God's name amen 🙏🙏

luvlyascanb
3d ago

I feel like he shouldn't be charged for there deaths. The police officer should be charged. He is supposed to drive with caution. Just like the criminal was doing he didn't run into anyone. How could the police who was trained for this job not take responsibility. This could be one of us driving and lose our life like this. Those kids deserve to be here, I feel awful for the families🕊🕊

theadvocate.com

Suspect arrested in December killing of 37-year-old man on Edwin Street

A man was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of a 37-year-old Baton Rouge resident during an argument the two had on in December, police say. Christopher Davis, 31, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies swarm park after reported shooting near Central

BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a park near the Baton Rouge-Central city limits Tuesday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Sugarland Drive. Photos showed a large law enforcement response at Sugarland Park, which is adjoined to the neighborhood.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Homeowner shot by fleeing vehicle burglars, officials say

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle burglary that ended in a homeowner being shot while the burglars fled. The shooting reportedly happened around 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, on Oakland Crossing Boulevard in Prairieville. According to APSO, two men were breaking...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Man injured in afternoon park shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person at a park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot around 3:30 p.m. while at the park on Sugar Land Drive. Two vehicles were reportedly in the parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for car burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department need help to identify a man wanted for a car burglary back in late December. According to officials, he is responsible for a burglary that happened on LSU’s campus on Monday, Dec. 26. If you have any information...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Magnolia State Live

Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase that ended with death of two innocent teens

A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
ADDIS, LA
WWL-TV

Thibodaux Police: One person shot, killed overnight

NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Police say the victim was shot and killed in the 900 block of St. Charles Street around midnight on Monday. Investigators have not revealed the identity of the victim. The shooting is still...
THIBODAUX, LA
KSLA

Man hit, killed on I-10; victim identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed a man was hit and killed overnight on New Year’s Day. According to officials, Oscar Ruiz, 42, was hit on East I-10 near Perkins Road just before 4:50 a.m. Investigation shows that a MAPP located a stalled vehicle on I-10 West...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

West Baton Rouge Parish businesses support families of crash victims

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – Students and teachers are scheduled to return to Brusly High School this week after two cheerleaders were killed in a crash involving a police officer on New Year’s Eve. On Monday night, people gathered on the high school football field to remember Maggie Dunn...
BRUSLY, LA

