Reading Programs Picked For Phonics Pilot
City public school district leaders have selected two new K‑3 literacy programs to use as part of a 12-school pilot process that is set to begin later this month — all as New Haven embarks on a state-mandated shift in teaching young students how to read by focusing on sounding out words instead of looking for other clues.
NHPR
Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as CT children return to school
Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
