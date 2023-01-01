(January 1, 2023) — Georgia Brown, a senior at Haddam-Killingworth High School, joined Scouts BSA Troop #44G, the first girls troop in the region, in February 2019, the same year Scouts BSA opened the door to girls between the ages of 11 to 17. (Troop 44G remains a regional troop, since East Haddam, Deep River and Killingworth do not have girls troops). Georgia explained, “I joined Scouts BSA because I had seen how much fun my brother had in the troop [and] knew some of the other Scouts in the troop from school.” Today Georgia is on her way to attaining the highest rank in the Scouts BSA program.

