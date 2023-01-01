Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
Realtor.com predicts this CT metro as the No. 1 housing market in the United States for 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Realtor.com recently released its “Top 10 Markets 2023” report and named the Hartford metropolitan area No. 1 in the nation. The report looks at sales and price growth to demonstrate why it thinks each top 10 market...
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: HarcoSemco
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For January, we spoke with Ryan Elliott, president of HarcoSemco, based in Branford. When was your company founded?. In 1951, Harco Labs was founded in Branford. In 1965, Semco Instruments was founded in...
News 12
Westfield Trumbull mall sold as part of deal worth $196 million
The company that owns the Westfield Trumbull mall announced it has sold the property, as well as another mall it owns on Long Island. A release from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield put the value of the sale at $196 million. URW confirmed that the malls were sold to Mason Asset Management and Namdar...
East Haddam swing bridge construction to cause major detours
EAST HADDAM, Conn. — One of Connecticut's most iconic settings will be the source of some traffic headaches over the next few weeks and beyond as construction crews will be working on the East Haddam Swing Bridge. Beginning Wednesday, January 4, through Friday, January 20, the bridge will be...
CT Eatery Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years In Business
An iconic restaurant in Connecticut will soon permanently close after nearly 30 years in business.The Chowder Pot of Hartford is set to close in the coming months, the business announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.The owners said the building is "showing its age" after many years of functioning as various …
Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge
As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
Gallons of cooking oil spilled onto I-95 in New Haven, closing two lanes for several hours
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The right two lanes on Interstate 95 Southbound were shut down for several hours Monday morning after a truck spilled cooking grease in New Haven over the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge. Troop G responded to a report of a large spill on in the area...
Fire, explosions rock landscaping company
WINDSOR — Emergency crews were actively working to stop a fire in a commercial building early Sunday night, where there were reports of multiple explosions. Mayor Donald Trinks said a large, “very active” fire was engulfing the working area of a landscaping company in town located at 125 West St.
Mandy Leads Pack In Eviction Filings
A review of 2022 eviction lawsuits reveals that affiliates of Mandy Management moved to boot 261 New Haven rental households — making the local megalandlord by far the busiest property owner in housing court in a year that saw eviction filings surge statewide. That’s one finding from the New...
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
New year to possibly welcome back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Hampden County
A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.
NHPR
Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as CT children return to school
Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
Crash partly closes I-91 North in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash has partially closed lanes on I-91 North in Meriden on Tuesday morning. The crash took place near exit 17 to Rt. 15 northbound ramp around 4:30 a.m. The left lane of the highway is closed, according to the DOT. State police also noted that Rt. 15 north near exit […]
NBC Connecticut
New Britain Avenue in West Hartford Reopens After Crash
New Britain Avenue in West Hartford has reopened after a crash on Tuesday morning. Police said the crash involved two vehicles. New Britain Avenue was closed at South Quaker Lane. It has since reopened. No injuries were reported.
Connecticut farm asking for donated Christmas trees to feed animals
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut farm is once again encouraging residents to donate their Christmas trees to feed their animals. Hungry goats in Manchester are taking Christmas trees off your hands. “I think it’s awesome,” said Riley Gionfriddo. “It’s nice to have a good end to the Christmas season.” With the holiday season coming […]
CDC names Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven high COVID-19 level areas
This designation, which the CDC calls the Orange category, is based on the positivity rate of 15%.
Eviction “Answers” Reveal Renters’ Struggles
“Stage 4 cirrhosis requiring liver transplant and I am ineligible.”. “It rains inside my sons room and I use my mop bucket to catch the water.”. “I lost my mother and had to use money for funeral.”. Those are just a few of the explanations that New Haven tenants offered...
CDC lists 4 Connecticut counties under 'high' community transmission of COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut will be going into 2023 with a rise in COVID-19 cases. "We’re seeing exactly what was to be expected. We knew that once that the weather started getting colder that we would start to see a rise in numbers," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare.
Car crashes into building in Tolland, ravages liquor store
TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A car crashed into a Tolland building on Tuesday and ravaged a liquor store, according to town officials. Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said the car crashed into the Village Spirit Shop and caused internal structural damage to the store. Hundreds of liquor bottles could be seen on the store’s floor […]
CT State Police Squad Recovers $20Ks In Milford Cryptocurrency Scam
Last year, the Connecticut State Police Organized Crime Task Force was able to retrieve $20,000 from a $41,150 cryptocurrency or Bitcoin scam. The task force learned of a complaint from a New Haven County resident in Milford in September 2022 regarding larceny by false pretenses, the state police said. The...
Comments / 0