ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbia.com

Made in Connecticut: HarcoSemco

Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For January, we spoke with Ryan Elliott, president of HarcoSemco, based in Branford. When was your company founded?. In 1951, Harco Labs was founded in Branford. In 1965, Semco Instruments was founded in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Westfield Trumbull mall sold as part of deal worth $196 million

The company that owns the Westfield Trumbull mall announced it has sold the property, as well as another mall it owns on Long Island. A release from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield put the value of the sale at $196 million. URW confirmed that the malls were sold to Mason Asset Management and Namdar...
TRUMBULL, CT
i95 ROCK

Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge

As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
TRUMBULL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Fire, explosions rock landscaping company

WINDSOR — Emergency crews were actively working to stop a fire in a commercial building early Sunday night, where there were reports of multiple explosions. Mayor Donald Trinks said a large, “very active” fire was engulfing the working area of a landscaping company in town located at 125 West St.
WINDSOR, CT
New Haven Independent

Mandy Leads Pack In Eviction Filings

A review of 2022 eviction lawsuits reveals that affiliates of Mandy Management moved to boot 261 New Haven rental households — making the local megalandlord by far the busiest property owner in housing court in a year that saw eviction filings surge statewide. That’s one finding from the New...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut

There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NHPR

Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as CT children return to school

Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Crash partly closes I-91 North in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash has partially closed lanes on I-91 North in Meriden on Tuesday morning. The crash took place near exit 17 to Rt. 15 northbound ramp around 4:30 a.m. The left lane of the highway is closed, according to the DOT. State police also noted that Rt. 15 north near exit […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut farm asking for donated Christmas trees to feed animals

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut farm is once again encouraging residents to donate their Christmas trees to feed their animals. Hungry goats in Manchester are taking Christmas trees off your hands. “I think it’s awesome,” said Riley Gionfriddo. “It’s nice to have a good end to the Christmas season.” With the holiday season coming […]
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into building in Tolland, ravages liquor store

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A car crashed into a Tolland building on Tuesday and ravaged a liquor store, according to town officials. Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said the car crashed into the Village Spirit Shop and caused internal structural damage to the store. Hundreds of liquor bottles could be seen on the store’s floor […]
TOLLAND, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy