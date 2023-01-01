ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

2news.com

Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect 7am Wednesday to 4am Friday

A winter storm warning goes up from 7am on Wednesday to 4am on Friday for the pink areas on the map, that includes the mountain areas and foothills of western Nevada. Several inches to a foot of snow in our valleys by Thursday morning with 1 to 2 feet above 7,000' and 8 to 14" at Lake Tahoe.
2news.com

Spectrum Working on Restoring Outages in Northern Nevada

Some viewers have reached out to us about internet outages as well as power outages during these winter storm systems. Spectrum tells us that some customers' service has indeed been impacted by the winter weather. A Spectrum spokesperson tells us that their engineering teams are working to restore service as...
Record-Courier

Next storm lines up for Wednesday

The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
MINDEN, NV
Sierra Sun

Tahoe storm warning: 2-plus feet possible by Friday and still more coming

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chain restrictions are in effect Tuesday morning as the snow keeps coming at Lake Tahoe and more feet are in the forecast heading into the weekend. A quick-hitting storm Monday night into Tuesday dropped about 5 inches of snow at Kirkwood Mountain Resort and 4 inches at Palisades Tahoe and Homewood Mountain Resort.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

More snow Monday afternoon; second storm moving in later in week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A fast moving storm is on its way Monday, according to a National Weather Service Reno special warning. “A couple of storm systems are on the docket for the first week of 2023 with additional storms likely into the second week,” the warning said.
Paradise Post

Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding

Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
KYBURZ, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Forecast cold temperatures should keep flooding down

With more than a foot of snow in many places across Carson Valley, what’s next depends on the weather over the next few weeks. Another warm storm could see all that snow melt causing flooding while colder temperatures would keep most of the moisture locked up for longer and allow it to melt off more gradually.
news3lv.com

Winter storm knocks out power for tens of thousands in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- As heavy snow continues to blanket most of the region, nearly 48,000 NV Energy are without power across northern Nevada. As of 9 p.m., more than 19,000 customers are in Washoe County, over 9,300 are in Lyon County, more than 9,400 are in Douglas County and more than 4,500 are in Carson City, per NV Energy's outage site.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm

With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Roads out of Basin open; chains required

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – All roads in and out of Lake Tahoe, except Mt. Rose Highway are open. Only four wheel and all wheel drive vehicles or cars with snow chains are allowed to travel on the roads. Mt. Rose Highway from the Incline Village to Mt. Rose...

