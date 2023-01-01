Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Storm Warning Issued for Wednesday Through Friday Morning
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to prepare for heavy snow, issuing a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect from 7:00a.m. Wednesday until early Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of four to ten inches, except six to eighteen inches west of...
2news.com
Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect 7am Wednesday to 4am Friday
A winter storm warning goes up from 7am on Wednesday to 4am on Friday for the pink areas on the map, that includes the mountain areas and foothills of western Nevada. Several inches to a foot of snow in our valleys by Thursday morning with 1 to 2 feet above 7,000' and 8 to 14" at Lake Tahoe.
2news.com
Spectrum Working on Restoring Outages in Northern Nevada
Some viewers have reached out to us about internet outages as well as power outages during these winter storm systems. Spectrum tells us that some customers' service has indeed been impacted by the winter weather. A Spectrum spokesperson tells us that their engineering teams are working to restore service as...
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
Lake Tahoe residents prepare for another large snowstorm this week
The Truckee and Lake Tahoe region saw almost three feet of snow fall in one day this past weekend. Now, people in the region are preparing for another storm this week.
Sierra Sun
Tahoe storm warning: 2-plus feet possible by Friday and still more coming
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chain restrictions are in effect Tuesday morning as the snow keeps coming at Lake Tahoe and more feet are in the forecast heading into the weekend. A quick-hitting storm Monday night into Tuesday dropped about 5 inches of snow at Kirkwood Mountain Resort and 4 inches at Palisades Tahoe and Homewood Mountain Resort.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
More snow Monday afternoon; second storm moving in later in week
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A fast moving storm is on its way Monday, according to a National Weather Service Reno special warning. “A couple of storm systems are on the docket for the first week of 2023 with additional storms likely into the second week,” the warning said.
Paradise Post
Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding
Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
Record-Courier
Forecast cold temperatures should keep flooding down
With more than a foot of snow in many places across Carson Valley, what’s next depends on the weather over the next few weeks. Another warm storm could see all that snow melt causing flooding while colder temperatures would keep most of the moisture locked up for longer and allow it to melt off more gradually.
KTNV
Flood Advisory issued for southern Nevada by Las Vegas National Weather Service
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a flood advisory that started at 5 p.m. Sunday and will last until Monday morning. Officials expect the flood advisory to stop at 8 a.m. Monday. The flood advisory comes from flooding caused by excessive rainfall occurring.
news3lv.com
Winter storm knocks out power for tens of thousands in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- As heavy snow continues to blanket most of the region, nearly 48,000 NV Energy are without power across northern Nevada. As of 9 p.m., more than 19,000 customers are in Washoe County, over 9,300 are in Lyon County, more than 9,400 are in Douglas County and more than 4,500 are in Carson City, per NV Energy's outage site.
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
2news.com
Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm
With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
2news.com
Minor Traffic Offenses Decriminalized In Nevada
A law that decriminalizes minor traffic offenses is officially in effect statewide. Six new state laws have now taken effect, making changes on Nevada's roads, and in its police stations and neighborhoods.
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
18-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
2news.com
NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada
Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. Over 70,000 customers were without power Sunday into Monday.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Roads out of Basin open; chains required
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – All roads in and out of Lake Tahoe, except Mt. Rose Highway are open. Only four wheel and all wheel drive vehicles or cars with snow chains are allowed to travel on the roads. Mt. Rose Highway from the Incline Village to Mt. Rose...
