Ohio State freshman Dallan Hayden makes first start in Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia

ATLANTA -- Three observations from Ohio State football’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday. 1. No one is going to feel sorry for a team that lost a playoff game by one point when it can a chance to win it, and that includes the team itself. But the Buckeyes’ excuses for some of its offensive bumps in the road this season have validity and almost seem too hyperbolic to believe.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO