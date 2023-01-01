ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU Fiesta Bowl champions gear: T-shirts, hats, hoodies, more as team heads to College Football Playoff championship game

By Kristen Davis, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Cleveland.com

How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Georgia

ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s season came down to a final-minute drive at the end of the game with a chance to knock off Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, what started as a quality drive halted at the Bulldog’s 32-yard line, forcing Noah Ruggles to kick a field goal from a distance he’d never found success. Unlike how he capped off the Rose Bowl with a chip shot, he could quite knock in a 50-yarder as the Buckeyes fell 42-41.
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

USC people most to blame for Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane

USC football was equal parts shocked, stunned, bamboozled, and mortified after they lost to the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 46-45. The Trojans had their hearts broken after witnessing a thrilling fourth-quarter rally from Tulane. The Green Wave came storming back from 15 points down with under five minutes left in the game to book their thirteenth win of the season. As for USC, it was the Trojans’ third loss of the 2022-23 campaign. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the USC Trojans’ Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

247Sports

Instant Analysis - Discussing USC's heartbreaking 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON — The No. 10 USC Trojans faced off against the No. 16 Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. After controlling the majority of the game the Trojans fell apart in the final five minutes, blowing a 15-point lead and falling to the Green Wave 46-45 for their second last-second loss of the season. USC finished 11-3 in Lincoln Riley's first season, the first time he lost more than two games in a season as a head coach. The loser of the Pac-12 Championship game is now incredibly 0-11 in their subsequent bowl games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

USC taking step to what used to be in Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — When quarterback Caleb Williams followed coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to Southern California, they had the same goal. “We wanted to get USC back to where it was, what all of you might remember USC as,” Williams said. The Trojans came up just short...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

Georgia vs. TCU tickets: Latest deals for College Football Playoff National Championship game (1/9/23)

The No. 1-seed Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs will play in the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9. Football fans who want to see the game in person can find tickets on third-party websites. As of Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, here are the starting prices for tickets on some of the main sites:
FORT WORTH, TX
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Thoughts on Damar Hamlin + looking back on the Browns win over the Commanders: Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk by discussing Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his medical emergency on Monday Night Football. They offer up their well wishes and talk about what they saw and heard and how it will impact the NFL community in Week 18, including the Browns as they play the Steelers.
CLEVELAND, OH
