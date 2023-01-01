ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

No. 10 UCLA plays USC in conference matchup

USC Trojans (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 UCLA takes on USC in a matchup of Pac-12 teams. The Bruins are 8-0 in home games. UCLA is 10-2 against opponents with a winning record. The Trojans are...
LOS ANGELES, CA

