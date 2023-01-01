Video, Transcript: Iowa Players Music City Postgame

Sam LaPorta, Tory Taylor, Cooper DeJean Bowl Game Press Conference

SAM LAPORTA: Crazy day. A lot of fond memories were made today. Just great being a part of this program. A lot of great people. Yeah, a lot of fond memories. Coop.

COOPER DEJEAN: I want to start off by saying thank you to guys like Sam, all these seniors. It was good to send these guys out on a high note. They've given so much to this program. They've been great leaders all year, so it was good to get that one last win for them.

JOE LABAS: I thought it was a great team win. Especially to get the win for the seniors. Like Coop said, it was just a great team win.

SAM LAPORTA: Broadway Joe. Broadway Joe, MVP Coop. What does that make me?

Q. Question for you, Sam. Does this kind of put it all into context for you as far as deciding to play in this game, to have these feelings and to wear the hats and enjoy the moment, everything?

SAM LAPORTA: I mean, you should have seen me coming off the field. I was crying like a little baby. Just really emotional. You pour a lot into this program. I said this a couple of weeks ago, but the more you put it in, the more it gives back to you.

I feel like it's the opposite, like, when you are being recruited. What can this program, what can this team do for me? I think that's the exact opposite once you actually get there. The more you invest, the more the program will do for you.

Over the last four years a lot of guys in that locker room have worked their butts off, and I think they see kind of those accomplishments and the success precede that. Yeah, it's just a really emotional day, and glad to go out on top.

Q. What was it like playing quarterback?

SAM LAPORTA: Two carries, I guess, but it was all right. Yeah, felt comfortable back there. I've been in the huddle for probably a couple of thousand play calls. It's different when you are giving the play call and not receiving it. Who knows?

Q. What was your reaction? Was it Kirk that told you you were going to be doing that or Brian?

SAM LAPORTA: Brian. It kind of started off as an emergency thing. Hey, we might throw you go in there as a Wildcat, let you tote the rock, maybe carry it too. A couple of carries, not too bad.

Q. Did you lobby to throw the ball?

SAM LAPORTA: What about throwing the ball?

Q. Did you lobby to throw the ball?

SAM LAPORTA: I was telling him my shoulder was warm. It was loose, but I don't know. We weren't out there long enough, I guess, to get a ball in the air.

Q. At a minimum I think it was six tackles on that passing -- or on that pass, that 27-yarder. What kind of went through your mind? What goes through your mind now trying to think about the whole play in its entirety?

SAM LAPORTA: I just saw a lot of blue jerseys, and I don't know. I couldn't explain it. You tell me it's only 27 yards. That's crazy to me because I felt like I was running for, like, 20 seconds. It was crazy (laughing).

But I don't know. Just like backyard football almost. Don't let one guy bring you down. Get as many as it takes, yeah.

Q. Cooper, you can you talk about your interception and what it means to win the MVP of the bowl game?

COOPER DEJEAN: Yeah, I think winning MVP, I think it's more of a team award, you know, because without these guys on the defense I couldn't do what I was able to do.

You know, getting that pick, those guys were pressuring the quarterback all game. Same with Xavier's pick. A lot of credit to the guys up front and everybody else on the defense, so...

Q. Joe, I think it was three completions for ten-plus yards. How much of a confidence boost was it to get out there and right away get those results?

JOE LABAS: Yeah, it was huge. I was obviously a little nervous at first, but to get those in, it really helped a lot.

Q. Was there anybody who had kind of the best wisdom for you as you're going into your first career start?

JOE LABAS: Well, Spencer Petras, for sure. He has helped me out a lot. Not only just this month and the bowl prep, but throughout the entire season and even last year, you know. He has been a big part of my preparation for this game, so I appreciate him.

Q. Sam, you guys talked a lot about leaving the jersey in a better place. I guess, can you kind of explain what it means for you seniors to finish with a win and then also to see so many young guys, like Joe and Cooper and Xavier, kind of have these moments in the game knowing what could be ahead for them in the future?

SAM LAPORTA: Yeah. That's one of our mottos. Leave the jersey in a better place. I sure hope I did that.

I know the program is in great hands. These young guys are really going to -- they're going to spring forward. I'm really excited to continue to be a part of this program and just -- yeah, like I said, just overwhelming today. A lot of stuff going on. Man, I loved every second of it today.

Q. You lost to this team to start 2022, and now you get a chance to get revenge?

SAM LAPORTA: It's a little revenge game. Every game is important. Especially, like, when I wasn't out there for senior day, I don't know, it just kind of left a bad taste in my mouth. I wanted done out there one more time and to be with my guys.

So, yeah, I guess there was a little extra meaning today, but still just getting one more opportunity to compete with the 2022 team. It was phenomenal. And, like I said, I cherished every second of it.

Q. Joe, besides winning, obviously, did you get done what you wanted to get done?

JOE LABAS: You know, ultimately my focus was on getting the win. That was it.

Going out there, everything was kind of my first rodeo obviously, so I was just kind of focused on getting the win. That's pretty much it, and we got the win.

Q. Considering turnovers, is this something that was, I'm guessing yes, but in the front of your mind for the last few weeks, ball protection?

JOE LABAS: Yeah, ball security was huge for us, not turning the ball over on offense. And we didn't do that, so that was huge.

Q. Joe, anything that surprised you once you kind of got out there and the bullets were flying?

JOE LABAS: Just getting hit for the first time in a couple of years. Yeah, that for sure kind of took me back. I was, like, okay, this is how it feels, you know. You know, yeah, that was something.

Q. Cooper, the fact that you were knocked out of a Nebraska game early, I mean, how rewarding was it to come out with this type of performance? Did it provide more motivation just because you didn't get to play in the last game?

COOPER DEJEAN: Yeah, I missed it a lot. Being on the sidelines watching the guys go to battle, it's a lot different than being in it. So I'm glad I was able to be out there today.

It was kind of in the back of my head what happened last few weeks ago I guess, so it was good to be back out there with these guys. I'm glad we got the win today.

Q. A lot of the plays that really mattered as well were on special teams. For everybody, but being able to pin Kentucky back I think at the 2 on one play and another one where you had fielding the ball at your 5, but you have, like, 35-yard punt return. How instrumental do you think that was and to be able to make the defensive plays by what you were able to do on special teams?

COOPER DEJEAN: Yeah, we stress the importance of special teams in this game and every game a lot. You know, when you have No. 9 back there throwing darts down the field, it makes it pretty easy on the gunners to go down there and tackle the return.

We gave up one big return there. But other than that, I think special teams did their job for the most part today.

Q. Cooper, Sebastian played probably his best football of his career. Xavier got his first start, had a pick-6. How would you assess the future of the secondary and just kind of recap what you were able to do today?

COOPER DEJEAN: I think we've got a lot of talent in our DB room. I think we played well today. Obviously, there's always things you can continue to improve on, and you see that stuff that those guys are doing in the games and practice all the time. You know, they've been making those plays for a while now, and they made the most of it today.

Xavier getting his first start and Stro just playing ball like he knows how to play, so it was really good. Really good team unit and all around, an all-around victory.

Q. Sam, Brian Ferentz said you are the best player he has coached. He has coached NFL guys, Pro Bowl guys in the NFL, but he said that about you yesterday. What does that mean to you to have one of your coaches say that?

SAM LAPORTA: Yeah, Brian really supported me and believed in me. I came in as a receiver. I had never even put my hand to the ground.

I was taking baby steps at first, and he was always there supporting me, giving me advice. Really shaped me into the player I am today. I owe him a lot of thanks. He is a damn good coach.

I don't care what anybody says about that man. Yeah, I owe him a lot. He is a great dude, great friend, and a great coach.