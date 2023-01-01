ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

‘I’m just happy my boys are home.’ Parents of formerly missing twins ‘grateful’ at reunion

By Erica Thompson, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Wilhelmina Barnett and Lachez Thomas expressed gratitude at the return of their 5-month-old son, Kason Thomas, who was abducted Dec. 19 in Barnett’s car.

But his twin brother, Ky’air, also felt relief at the reunion.

“When we found Kason, Ky’air was able to go to sleep,” 21-year-old Barnett said. “He wasn’t able to go to sleep when his brother was missing.”

The family gathered for a "Welcome Home Celebration" Saturday at Ms. Vikki's Restaurant & Banquet Hall in Berwick. The party was hosted by Karen Carlisle, pastor of Church of Christ Commissioned Compassion. A small crowd praised the return of the twins as a band and DJ took turns playing music, including the apt tune "The Boys Are Back in Town" by Thin Lizzy.

Several tables were decked out with pictures of twins with family and police officers who aided in the search. Mecka Curry, one of the women who helped find Kason in Indianapolis on Dec. 22, traveled to Columbus to attend the event as well.

The baby boys arrived wearing matching red Adidas track suits.

“I’m just grateful I have my boys back," Barnett said. "And I want to thank everyone for coming out and helping us look for Kason and Ky’air. I really do appreciate it. I’m just happy my boys are home.”

Thomas, 23, said it meant "everything in the world" to have his sons back.

"It’s like you don’t want to let them go.”

The parents said their current priority is making up for lost time and bonding with their children.

How were Kason and Ky'air kidnapped and found?

Police accuse Nalah T. Jackson, 24, of stealing Barnett’s running 2010 Honda Accord Dec. 19 from a Donatos Pizza in the Short North. The twins were inside the car.

A passerby found Ky'air in his car seat with a quilt wrapped around him in a parking lot about 4:15 a.m. Dec. 20 at Dayton International Airport.

Kason was found on Dec. 22 alone in a car in the Papa John's parking lot at 955 Indiana Ave., near 10th Street.

Jackson, whom Indianapolis police arrested in Indiana a day earlier, faces two counts of kidnapping in Franklin County. She also faces sixth-degree felony of battery by bodily waste, with the victim listed as a public safety officer, according to the Marion (Indiana) County court records.

Columbus police said they are not ready to release more details about the circumstances surrounding Jackson's arrest or recovery of Kason, as the investigation is ongoing.

As reported by the IndyStar, which is part of the USA TODAY Network, Indianapolis residents Shyann Delmar and her cousin, Mecka Curry, aided in the arrest of Jackson, whom Delmar encountered at a northwest Indianapolis gas station. The women also located Kason and informed police.

Curry, who has children of her own, said she was just focused on three things as she and Delmar worked together: “Getting (Jackson) arrested and figuring out where the baby was and getting the baby back home.”

Barnett commended both Curry and Delmar at Saturday's celebration.

“I couldn’t thank you more,” she said to Curry.

Carlisle also said Curry and Delmar's actions should be given more attention.

"I think they should be highlighted more,” Carlisle said. “I think someone should give them an award. Someone should let them know how appreciative we are."

How are Kason and Ky'air doing?

Barnett said Kason and Ky’air are doing well, despite getting over a slight cold.

“I was just focusing on feeding them because I know (Jackson) wasn’t feeding them,” Barnett said. “I couldn’t hold them as tight as I wanted to and as long as I wanted to because I had to make sure that they ate. And after that, it’s the best thing ever. I never wanted to let them go.”

Barnett said it’s difficult to describe exactly how she felt when her boys were missing.

“It was overwhelming,” she said. “I just prayed and prayed and me and Chez, we just continued to look for them day and night. We had faith. We had people out here looking as well. So, I didn’t lose hope.”

Lisa Burks
3d ago

finally a happy ending in case like this. thank God in heaven the boys are with their family

