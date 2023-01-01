The Kentucky Wildcats win a thriller against the LSU Tigers, 74-71, in what was a must-win game for the Wildcats to start the conference home schedule. Kentucky led anywhere from 5-10 for the majority of the game, but could never quite break through and put their foot on the gas. It didn’t help that the Tigers hit 11 threes, some of which shouldn’t have even gone in, but such is life playing at Rupp Arena.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO