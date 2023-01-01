Read full article on original website
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Why Michigan will be back in College Football Playoff in 2023
The Michigan Wolverines entered the 2022 season full of expectations. The team managed to return to the College Football Playoff after a perfect regular season and a Big Ten championship. However, the Wolverines once again failed to advance past the semifinals as they lost to the surprising TCU Horned Frogs 51-45.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh breaks silence on NFL rumors
The Michigan Wolverines lost their shot at the College Football Playoff final after falling to TCU on Saturday. Rumors immediately swirled that they could also potentially lose their head coach in Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been speculated as a potential NFL head coaching target throughout the season as Michigan emerged as one of the college […] The post Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh breaks silence on NFL rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
TCU may be without star player in title game
It’s been a magical season for the TCU Horned Frogs, who now find themselves in the national championship game where they’ll take on defending champ Georgia. Unfortunately, they might be without one of their key players on Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is currently listed as questionable for...
Max Duggan credits TCU football’s magical season to the Hypnotoad
TCU football quarterback Max Duggan credited the Hypnotoad for the Horned Frog’s successful season. The young QB has performed well and TCU has upset the odds all year long. As a result, they are headed to the national championship game against Georgia. Duggan recently explained why the Hypnotoad is such a big deal, per Pardon […] The post Max Duggan credits TCU football’s magical season to the Hypnotoad appeared first on ClutchPoints.
kingstonthisweek.com
“TCU doesn’t stand a chance against Georgia”
You have to think TCU players, exhausted after upsetting Michigan in the Arizona desert, were rooting for Georgia to beat Ohio State in the second thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Eve. Cinderella’s story requires the prince, aka Georgia, not simply a duke, or in this case, the second-ranked Wolverines, of the court. Though the early odds have the Bulldogs as +13 favourites, the Horned Frogs see a fairytale ending where they turn into princes themselves after kissing the Coaches’ Trophy on Jan. 9. Here’s a look at the two teams in what, if the semis were any indication, should prove a very dramatic affair.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss
Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
Son of player from TCU's 1938 national title team says programs then and now have unbridled chemistry
FRISCO, Texas — We all tend to favor some rooms more than others in the places we live. If you ask David Kline what his favorite room is inside his Frisco home, he can point you to which one without hesitation. His office is loaded with TCU memorabilia honoring...
Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'
There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
3 Michigan football members most to blame for Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU
Michigan was a better football team in 2022 than in 2021, but the end result remained the same. After a 51-45 Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU on Saturday, the Wolverines are going home after the semifinals for the second straight season. This season will still be a memorable one for Michigan football, but they now […] The post 3 Michigan football members most to blame for Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pat Caputo: QB remains issue at Michigan
It was a golden opportunity wasted. TCU is solid, yet chances are if Michigan reaches college football’s version of the Final Four in the future the Wolverines will face a stronger squad.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year
At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
'Tickets are not cheap': TCU fans paying pretty penny for National Championship tickets
FORT WORTH, Texas — No surprise here: Tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 3 TCU and No. 1 Georgia are looking mighty expensive. "Tickets are not cheap," TCU alum Kathy Thomas said. "[But] I mean, TCU has not been in the National Championship since 1938 -- so we have to go!"
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd
Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
fortworthreport.org
How Hollywood, a Texas ranch and tickets to ‘Hamilton’ created a story that won’t die
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. A hot Hollywood producer, a storied Texas ranch, 30 years of experience, one hour on a Saturday morning and Alexander Hamilton: The formula for my favorite story of the year.
Who are the hosts of Lone Star NYE 2023?
The only thing bigger than Texas might be the personalities of the hosts for this year’s Lone Star NYE 2023 program from Dallas.
advocatemag.com
Dallas has some of the best doctors (and the worst)
In the 1870s, a bright young dentist — tall, lean, mustachioed and blonde, with a slight speech impediment and a nagging cough — opened his practice in Deep Ellum. The lanky Georgia native Henry John Holliday had earned a doctorate of dentistry at 19 and won three awards, including best set of gold teeth, at a Dallas County fair.
