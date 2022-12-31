LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 2, 2023-- SOSLAB (CEO: Ji Seong Jeong) announced today the release of its next-generation 3D solid-state LiDAR ‘ML-X’ for automotive lamps at the CES 2023 to be held in Las Vegas from January 5 to 8. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230102005029/en/ SOSLAB reveals its next-generation 3D solid-state LiDAR ‘ML-X’ at CES 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

