Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver's homeless includes Uber, Lyft, DoorDash driversDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Community group responds to increasing migrant population in Denver
Another cold night in Denver meant organizations such as Mutual Aid Monday were back on the streets helping the community, but on Monday night, the group saw an influx of another unhoused population — migrants.Migrants arriving in Denver are now resorting to services established for the homeless, as the city grapples with how to continue providing for the thousands of migrants arriving in the city. Mutual Aid Monday organizers said, every week, more and more migrants are trickling in for help."I actually found some on the street during the storm, the big storm, and they had light jackets on, no...
Colorado parents caught off guard by surprise arrival of 2023's first baby
The presumed first baby born in 2023 in Colorado was not expected to be a part of the race.Jimena, the daughter of Jessica Alvarez and Eduardo Jimenez from Aurora, came into the world more than a month early. "We never thought she would be born in January, let alone right at the beginning of 2023. It was a big surprise," said Jessica Alvarez. The 4 pound, 4 ounce baby was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. She is the couple's first child and was delivered at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.CBS4 has not been made aware of a baby born...
Family of missing Lakota man pleads with him to come home
For the past five days, Jennifer Black Elk has been searching for her nephew Wanbli Oyate Vigil. The 27-year-old Lakota man has been missing since Dec. 29. He was last seen near West 13th Avenue and Knox Court in Denver. On Tuesday, Vigil's family and community members held a search party to try to find Vigil."It feels surreal," Black Elk told CBS News Colorado. "We've checked hospitals, jails, whatever leads we can think of… friends, relatives. We've been putting the word out."Surveillance video shared with CBS News Colorado shows the last time Vigil was seen at his apartment building off...
Colorado's first missing indigenous person alert sent
Just a few days after Colorado introduced its new alert system for missing indigenous people, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out one of those alerts — believed to be the first one in the state.Family, friends and police are looking for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil, last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. near the 3400 block of South Knox Court. That's near the light rail station by Colfax Avenue and Knox Court. He has black hair and brown eyes, is 6'01'' and weighs about 180 pounds.He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.If you've seen Vigil, investigators ask that you call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.
First Alert Weather Day for Monday's freezing rain and snow!
Our new year is wasting no time in getting another winter storm blasting thru the Rockies. The stage has already been set with a huge blast of snow in the western mountains over the weekend. Where some areas picked up one to two feet by Sunday afternoon with more on the way into Monday.Imbedded in this moisture flow is a cut off storm system that will swing over southern Colorado Sunday night bringing freezing rain and snow to the Denver metro area overnight Sunday into Monday morning. As a result, we have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY posted for the start...
Fog and freezing drizzle followed by more snow in the Denver metro area
After a round of snow Sunday night, travel on Monday morning will be slick and slow thanks to freezing drizzle causing a thin layer of ice on many roads.The snow Sunday night was not impressive compared to recent storms but most areas along the Front Range measured about 1 inch of snow. The official report for Denver was 0.9 inches at the airport (DIA).Snow will return to the urban corridor in the afternoon on Monday. Until then, the issue will be freezing rain and a light glaze of ice with a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation possible....
Poor Fort Collins cell signal labeled "dangerous" costing taxpayers $800,000+
For more than a decade residents and visitors to Fort Collins have been complaining of insufficient cell phone service in the major Colorado city, and now some local public officials are calling the lack of coverage a threat to public safety. No matter the provider, cell phone users have growingly noticed that Fort Collins has some of the worst coverage out of any of Colorado's largest cities. Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T and more have all historically had spotty coverage throughout Colorado's fourth-largest city. And, where there is a signal, oftentimes it is not strong enough for internet services to load at the...
Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News
Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. But Southwest was hit especially hard, canceling 15,000 flights, or more than 60% of its planned flights, at one point scrapping nearly 2,500 each day.
Polis announces plans to help migrants travel out of Denver
Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced the state will begin helping the City of Denver transport migrants to their final destination.
Denver restaurant serves up Thai 'flu shot soup' remedy
A surge of sickness continues as reports of families getting the flu and COVID are on the rise nationwide and in Colorado. Recently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called this flu season the worst in a decade. One Colorado restaurant says it has the remedy. For decades, family-owned restaurant Taste of Thailand off South Broadway has cooked up "Flu Shot Soup" using a specially developed recipe. The homegrown herbs and spices, Noy Farrell says, are the perfect concoction to help boost your immune system and cure those winter blues. Farrell gave CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White a look at...
Update: Logan Street studios to stay affordable housing
Logan Street studio apartments in Denver.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) A 63-year-old building containing 325-square-foot studio apartments in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will remain “affordable” housing.
Amenity-rich affordable housing may rise at Holly in Denver
New apartments planned for 38th and Holly in Denver.Photo byCity and County of Denver. A large apartment complex boasting 253 “affordable” units may rise at 38th and Holly in Denver.
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual Photographer
Harry Houdini was a world-famous magician in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, known primarily for his ability to escape locks and chains even under the most stressful conditions. In December of 1915, he stopped in Denver, as he did many times throughout his career, to perform at the Orpheum Theater at 1513 Welton.
EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution
DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That's a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near...
Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags
Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
Comments / 1