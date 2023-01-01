Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-a raises traffic concerns days away from opening
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new business is ready to open its doors down along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway to the City of Petal. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said a multitude of chicken sandwich fans were looking forward to Thursday, the first day of Chick-fil-A officially opens. “Chick-fil-A’s been spot...
Sumrall inching closer to adopting alcohol ordinance
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Progress has been made towards adopting an ordinance regarding alcohol sales in Sumrall. During the board meeting Tuesday, residents and business owners negotiated with the board regarding concerns about the proposed ordinances. Agreements were made on topics such as Sunday sales times, town permit costs and...
Latest on Sumrall Alchol Ordinance
2022 big year for Petal; More room for growth in 2023
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - As 2023 begins, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says the past year has been a historic one for the Friendly City. With the ARPA infrastructure projects completed and the $1.2 million capital projects fund, Ducker said 2022 was a year of moving forward. “We have a clean...
Crash causes downed power lines on Hwy 15 South
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 15 South is closed just south of the intersection of Lower Myrick Road due to a major vehicle crash with injuries and power lines down. Traffic is being diverted and multiple emergency services units and power...
400 customers in Oak Grove community under boil water notice
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 400 households in north Lamar County are under a boil water notice. The North Lamar Water Association issued a boil water notice for a large portion of the Oak Grove Community on Monday, Dec. 2. The affected area stretches from the intersection of Old...
Gas prices in Miss. remain steady in 2023
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new year brings wishes for lower fuel prices in Mississippi. On Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, the average price of gas in Mississippi hit $2.81 per gallon, which is 13 cents lower than this time last year. “Down here it’s lovely, I live in Seattle...
Hattiesburg’s annexation trial to resume in March
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg’s proposed annexation case for three areas in Forrest and Lamar counties is set to continue in the spring. According to Pine Belt News, the case was bifurcated after the 10 day trial turned out to be insufficient time for all sides to lay out their cases. At this time, there […]
wreck in Jones County shuts down Hwy 15
Remains of helicopter that crashed in Gulf of Mexico located. Second Mississippi man reportedly onboard.
Four days after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, killing four men, reports are that the remains of the helicopter have been located. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the family of David Scarborough, one of the men killed in the crash, confirmed that the helicopter had been located.
LIST: School closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, January 3. The following school districts will be closed: Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast. This list will be updated if other school districts decide to close.
City of Petal excited for new Central Business District
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Friendly City is constantly trying to improve and develop businesses, and one way the mayor is trying to grow the city is through a proposed Central Business District. The idea is to open more avenues for investors to bring business into the city--industrial and commercial....
Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered apparent serious injuries after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the rollover crash on Luther Hill Road near the intersection of Doncurt Road. The driver, an adult female, was entrapped and had to be extricated...
How the Hattiesburg Zoo stays safe during severe weather
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Severe weather is no stranger to residents in the Pine Belt, even for our furry friends. That’s why the Hattiesburg Zoo takes many steps to ensure the safety of the animals and staff during potential weather threats. Zoo Animal Curator Kristen Moore says all the...
City of Petal outlook for 2023
In the Kitchen with Slim Chickens
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-59 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg on Saturday, December 31. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just before 8:00 p.m. They found that a man had been struck and killed in the northbound lanes of the road underneath the […]
Former Lamar Co. judge becomes executive director at non-profit
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Lamar County circuit clerk judge has made a drastic career change. After announcing he was stepping down from his position in October, Anthony Mozingo is officially the executive director of the non-profit organization, Homes of Hope for Children. “Stepping from being a circuit...
JCSD engage in short chase
Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies manning a safety checkpoint at the intersection of McLemore Road and Monroe Road last Thursday night engaged in a short vehicle pursuit followed by a foot pursuit. JCSD deputies Matt Bailey, Jarron Guy, and Lou Lowe were manning the safety checkpoint when a vehicle...
Laurel double homicide suspect caught in Ohio now back in Miss.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel double homicide suspect is finally back in Mississippi after he was captured in Ohio almost two months ago. According to the Laurel Police Department, 20-year-old Ronald Buckley is accused of killing two people outside a laurel laundromat. Buckley reportedly fled to Fremont, Ohio, where...
