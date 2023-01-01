Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Local landscape artist competes in United Nations Soil Cake ContestSoil MonsterAvondale, PA
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
In 2010, a pregnant 15-year-old girl vanished after she refused to get an abortion. Where is Janteyl Johnson?Fatim HemrajNewark, DE
Related
stadiumjourney.com
Bob Carpenter Center - Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
Bob Carpenter Center 631 S College Ave Newark, DE 19716. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens website Bob Carpenter Center website. Located on the University of Delaware campus in Newark (pronounced New-ARK with the accent on the second syllable), the Bob Carpenter Center is home to the Fightin' Blue Hens basketball team. The arena opened in 1992 for $20.5 million and has been renovated and updated several times since then to ensure it stays as modern as it was when it was opened. Before 2018, the arena was also home to the Delaware 87ers (now the Blue Coats) of the NBA G-League.
Jimmie Allen, Willis Lonzer to speak at DSU graduations
Country music star and Delaware native Jimmie Allen will be the keynote speaker for Delaware State University’s 2023 undergraduate commencement in May. Dr. Willis Lonzer, a 1990 graduate of DSU with more than two decades of work in global medical affairs and global pharmaceutical research and development, will be the keynote speaker for the History Black College and University’s graduate ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Lydia York sworn in as Del. State Auditor
Delaware has a new Auditor of Accounts. Democrat Lydia York, a longtime lawyer and accounting professional, was sworn in at Delaware State University in Dover Tuesday. York was the winner of the general election as well as a September Democratic primary. She entered the campaign in July and defeated previous state Auditor Kathy McGuiness in the September primary.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas price soars past national figure
Delaware’s gas price is now well above the national average as the run-up that began over the holidays continues. Prices rose two cents a gallon to $3.26 between Sunday and Monday. That’s up a whopping 34 cents from a week ago, but still nearly 20 cents lower than a month ago, AAA reported.
Philadelphia Sports TV Anchor Don Tollefson: Where Is He Now?
I was thinking about Don Tollefson, the former WPVI Channel 6 ABC television sports anchor - director, and wondered … where is he now?. First, a little background about Tollefson’s more than 37 years on the Philadelphia television scene. Tollefson joined WPVI in 1975 and became sports director...
WDEL 1150AM
DSU announces spring commencement speakers
(Dover, DE) -- Officials at Delaware State University are gathering big names to speak at the spring commencement ceremony. Country music star Jimmy Allen will speak to the graduates in May. The school also announced that Alpha Phi Alpha International President Dr. Willis L. Lonzer III is also on the...
Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
Bellefonte wants to annex a bit, which upsets some folks
Bellefonte, a town of 1,200 in northeastern New Castle County, wants to simplify its borders by annexing two neighboring subdivisions, but the idea is anything but simple. First, the concept – suggested by some homeowners in the areas that could be annexed – has taken years to develop and be approved by the state, with letters of concurrence coming from ... Read More
Police identify Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.On Sunday, police identified the victim as Isheena Williams of Philadelphia. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware inspired by change
News Release Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware’s Tribal Council would like to congratulate Robin R. Christiansen on his election victory as Principal Chief. He was unanimously voted into office by tribal citizens on November 17, 2020. Christiansen succeeds former ...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Audit confirms missed payment to state from Port of Wilmington operator
An audit of the owner of the Port of Wilmington confirmed that the company leasing the faciity missed a payment. The port is owned by Diamond State Port Corp., a State of Delaware entity. GT USA was listed as having missed a $647,478 payment due on February 10, according to...
Rookery property sold, will remain golf course
According to Tim Johnson of Johnson Companies in Smyrna, the former Rookery North will remain an 18-hole golf course after his company purchased the property recently. Although there have been many rumors about a restaurant that may be located on the property, Johnson is not ready to discuss those plans yet. “It is going to remain an 18-hole golf course, ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
City, Woodlawn celebrate home renovation on East Side of Wilmington
Woodlawn Trustees announced the opening of 718 E. 11th Street, the 10th affordable housing renovation. Under the grant, Woodlawn Trustees will renovate 20 vacant homes to provide housing for individuals and families at 80% of the area median income under a program announced by Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. The home...
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
delawarebusinessnow.com
ChristianaCare gets stimulus grant for building healthcare workforce
ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.4 million grant to expand Delaware’s health care workforce and ultimately improve access to care throughout the First State. ChristianaCare is baed in north Wilmington and is Delaware’s largest hospital-healthcare system. Awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and administered...
Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles after a shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 2, 2023, at approximately 12:03 p.m., troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for […] The post Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WDEL 1150AM
Teen shot in Wilmington
The ongoing investigation of a 17 year old that was shot in the 700 block of North Monroe Street in Wilmington has police reaching out to the community for any tips they may have. The teen was transported to the hospital in stable condition after police located him. Anyone with...
2 dead after crash on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was thrown from their vehicle and another car flipped multiple times in a crash that killed two people on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning, according to police.Just before 1 a.m., Pennsylvania state troopers arrived at the scene near the Allegheny Avenue exit (Exit 25) and found three damaged vehicles, according to an incident report.Investigators believe the crash happened when a vehicle stopped in the right center lane of I-95's northbound side. It's not clear why that vehicle stopped, but it was rear-ended by a second vehicle. The impact ejected the driver of the front vehicle onto the highway. The second vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a rest in the center lane. The driver of that vehicle was also ejected.The drivers of those vehicles were pronounced dead on the scene.A third vehicle then crashed into the concrete barrier on the shoulder. That driver was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.The crash caused traffic delays overnight and the highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning.Troopers were on the scene with flashlights and investigating the crash.Lanes reopened around 6 a.m. after several hours.
1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by car in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – One person is dead and another is injured after being hit by a car in Wilmington, Delaware. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Delaware Avenue, police say. Wilmington police say that one person was pronounced dead on the scene and another one was brought to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.There is also no information on the vehicle that struck the two people and whether or not it stopped.
nccpdnews.com
Wilmington Man Charged with Felony Assault
(Wilmington, Del. -19810) The New Castle County Division of Police have charged Benjamin Ledyard, a 55-year-old man from the 100 block of Camp David Road in Wilmington, with felony assault stemming from a physical domestic. On Sunday, at approximately 1: 50 p.m., (1/1) officers were dispatched to the 100 block...
Comments / 0