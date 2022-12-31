ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

MVP Awards After the Bulldogs Heroic Peach Bowl Comeback

The Georgia Bulldogs advanced to their 2nd straight National Championship last night after an instant classic in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State. Despite trailing for the majority of the game and trailing by as many as 14 points in the 4th quarter, the Bulldogs took the lead with just under a minute to go and held on as the Buckeyes missed a last second field goal.
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

TCU vs. Georgia: Do the Horned Frogs Have a Chance?

After two closely contested and highly entertaining College Football Playoff national semifinal showdowns Saturday, the title clash is set: defending champion and undefeated Georgia against this season’s Cinderella program from TCU. As both teams get set to descend upon Los Angeles later this week for the Jan. 9 game...
FORT WORTH, TX
Clayton News Daily

Georgia River Network offers 220 miles of adventure

ATHENS — Georgia River Network wants Georgians to visit the state’s rivers, and in 2023, the organization is offering more than $8,000 in prizes and more than 220 miles of canoe/kayak/paddleboard adventures to entice them to explore the state’s expanding water trail system. The prizes are part...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy