Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GoPSUsports.com
Women's Hockey Sweeps CHA Weekly Awards
WINTHROP, Mass.- The Penn State women's ice hockey team swept the College Hockey America weekly awards on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions captured Forward of the Week, Defensive Player of the Week, Goaltender of the Week and Rookie of the Week honors. Junior Kiara Zanon earned the Forward of the Week...
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: Penn State Opens Up Big Ten Wrestling Action at Wisconsin
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Jan. 4, 2022 -- Penn State (7-0, 0-0 B1G) opens up Big Ten action on the road, visiting Wisconsin (6-1) on Friday, Jan. 6. The dual meet in Madison is set for 9 p.m. Eastern and is a B1G Network national telecast. All rankings are InterMat/InterMat TPI as of Dec. 22, 2022 (Jan. 4 rankings were to be released post-press).
GoPSUsports.com
Lady Lions Fall at No. 14/19 Michigan
Box Score ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In a highly contested battle with No. 14/19 Michigan (13-2, 3-1), Penn State (10-5, 1-3) was unable to close in the last period as the Lady Lions fell 82-72 Tuesday in the Crisler Center. The Lady Lions and Wolverines put on a show...
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball To Face No. 14/19 Michigan on the Road
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball faces No. 14/19 Michigan on the road Tuesday at 1 p.m. Penn State is coming off a 90-72 victory over Rutgers at home last Friday for its first Big Ten victory of the season and second straight win (79-48 at home over Cornell on Dec. 21).
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Hangs on to Beat Iowa 83-79 for Fifth-Straight Win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk combined for 46 points on 61 percent shooting to lead Penn State men's basketball to an 83-79 win over Iowa in a Big Ten matchup Sunday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions won their fifth-straight game to...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 11/9/7 Penn State Takes Down No. 8/7/10 Utah in Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. – The No. 11/9/7 Penn State football team (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten) defeated No. 8/7/10 Utah (10-4, 7-2 Pac-12), 35-21, in the 109th Rose Bowl Game Monday. The Nittany Lions put up 448 yards of total offense and recorded two takeaways in the program's second Rose Bowl win. The Nittany Lions reach the 11-win plateau for the 19th time in program history.
Comments / 0