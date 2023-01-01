ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Women's Hockey Sweeps CHA Weekly Awards

WINTHROP, Mass.- The Penn State women's ice hockey team swept the College Hockey America weekly awards on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions captured Forward of the Week, Defensive Player of the Week, Goaltender of the Week and Rookie of the Week honors. Junior Kiara Zanon earned the Forward of the Week...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

NOTES: Penn State Opens Up Big Ten Wrestling Action at Wisconsin

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Jan. 4, 2022 -- Penn State (7-0, 0-0 B1G) opens up Big Ten action on the road, visiting Wisconsin (6-1) on Friday, Jan. 6. The dual meet in Madison is set for 9 p.m. Eastern and is a B1G Network national telecast. All rankings are InterMat/InterMat TPI as of Dec. 22, 2022 (Jan. 4 rankings were to be released post-press).
MADISON, WI
GoPSUsports.com

Lady Lions Fall at No. 14/19 Michigan

Box Score ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In a highly contested battle with No. 14/19 Michigan (13-2, 3-1), Penn State (10-5, 1-3) was unable to close in the last period as the Lady Lions fell 82-72 Tuesday in the Crisler Center. The Lady Lions and Wolverines put on a show...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Basketball To Face No. 14/19 Michigan on the Road

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball faces No. 14/19 Michigan on the road Tuesday at 1 p.m. Penn State is coming off a 90-72 victory over Rutgers at home last Friday for its first Big Ten victory of the season and second straight win (79-48 at home over Cornell on Dec. 21).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 11/9/7 Penn State Takes Down No. 8/7/10 Utah in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. – The No. 11/9/7 Penn State football team (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten) defeated No. 8/7/10 Utah (10-4, 7-2 Pac-12), 35-21, in the 109th Rose Bowl Game Monday. The Nittany Lions put up 448 yards of total offense and recorded two takeaways in the program's second Rose Bowl win. The Nittany Lions reach the 11-win plateau for the 19th time in program history.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

