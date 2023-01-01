Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Wildlife Prairie Park to bring back iconic exhibit
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wildlife Prairie Park now has the finances to have a new exhibit with cougars. The park has housed the big cats for most of its existence but wasn’t able to find ones since the previous cougars died during the pandemic. Funds were raised for...
wcbu.org
'Keep going no matter what': Peoria-based artist follows dreams after 10 years in prison
A Peoria-based artist is looking to have a fresh start after serving more than 10 years in prison. Keleen Bishop grew up on Chicago's south side. As a child, Bishop said he was always interested in being creative and often found himself dancing, making vlogs for YouTube, and doing gymnastics. However, things took a turn after Bishop lost his brother at age 14 when he was killed by gun violence.
25newsnow.com
70 Years: Signing on for the first day
(25 News Now) - When WEEK-TV officially signed on the air for the first time on Sunday, February 1, 1953, it was a big day for the Peoria area. Even though there had not been a local tv station, some folks had already purchased a TV set and with the aid of a tower-mounted antenna, families would struggle to tune a signal in from Chicago or St Louis.
WAND TV
Decatur family calls New Year's baby 'a blessing'
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Local parents started off their new year with a bundle of joy. Parents Tiffany King and Akim Thomas welcomed their New Year's baby, Amari Rashaad Thomas at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 8:46 a.m., New Year's Day. "He's just the cutest little thing. He's just so...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Salvation Army in dire need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The traditional season of giving is over, but a crucial need still exists for Peoria non-profits. Peoria’s Salvation Army is still accepting and needing donations to meet its goal for its annual holiday fundraiser, its Tree of Lights campaign. While the bell ringers and...
25newsnow.com
Record warmth today, much colder for the rest of the week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy the warmth today because it is not sticking around tomorrow. After setting a new record high today in Peoria, we’ll see temperatures drop into the 30s for the rest of the week. Light snow may be possible at times over the next couple of days.
Central Illinois Proud
Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
wglt.org
College students push for new grocery store near Uptown Normal
A group of Bloomington-Normal college students is trying once again to bring a grocery store to the Uptown Normal area. They’ve been researching the issue for about six months and are getting ready to send out a survey to Illinois State University students and those who live near Uptown and may be frustrated with prices at the nearby CVS or having to drive, bus, or walk to Walmart or Jewel or Schnucks.
25newsnow.com
91st Pontiac Holiday Tournament the last for Tournament Manager Jim Drengwitz
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - For the 91st time, the town of Pontiac became the basketball capital of Illinois last week for the Pontiac Holiday Tournament. For three decades, Jim Drengwitz has been the man in charge of all the hoops fun in Pontiac.
25newsnow.com
Firefighters quickly put out kettle fire at Beer Nuts
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - It remains unclear what caused an early Wednesday morning fire at Beer Nuts in Bloomington. Public Information Officer Frank Friend says firefighters were called to the business on North Robinson around 7:20 AM Wednesday, after a caller said there was a fire in the kitchen area.
25newsnow.com
Potential for record warmth today, snowflakes later this week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Widespread rain from overnight is gradually moving out of central Illinois, however a few showers and patchy dense fog remain in spots. Winds will shift out of the south as a warm front lifts through the area. Fog will lift and temperatures will begin to warm as a result of the frontal passage. A cold front will bring the chance for a few more scattered showers late this morning, however the overall coverage looks to be much lower than the rainfall that was observed overnight.
25newsnow.com
Hospital systems announce first babies of 2023
(25 News Now) - On New Year’s Day, several local hospital systems announced their first babies born in 2023. On Carle Health’s official Facebook page, the system announced two newborns to ring in the new year, with their photos provided above. Eliza Mendez (left) was born at Carle Foundation Hospital at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Kaylin Pritchard and Jorge Mendez of Urbana. Macie Claire Blockman (right) was born to parents Leslie and Jonathan Blockman at 10:40 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police welcome minority recruits, aim for women to make up 30% of the force by 2030
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In a white, male-dominated field, Peoria Police are working to attract more female officers. It’s an effort to bring diversity to the department and make sure the community is better represented in uniform. Tuesday, six recruits were sworn in as Peoria Police officers. Three...
1470 WMBD
Three rescued from fire at Green Valley home
GREEN VALLEY, Ill. – Three people had to be rescued from a home in the Tazewell County community of Green Valley following a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. near East Main and Barker. 25 News reports an off-duty firefighter saw two children...
Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
25newsnow.com
Severe storms, including possible tornados, move through parts of Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The calendar says winter, but parts of Central Illinois experienced severe weather late Tuesday afternoon. Clusters of thunderstorms moved along and east of Interstate 55 resulting in a short-lived Tornado Warning for a small part of southeast McLean County. No damage was reported but nearly inch...
25newsnow.com
Foggy, wet, and mild to open first week of 2023
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Dense Fog Advisory will continue through 9 AM for the entire 25 News Viewing area, as visibility has dipped as low as a quarter mile in spots. Those who are commuting should allow a few extra minutes and make sure to use low beams. Areas of patchy fog will likely remain into the afternoon, under cloudy skies. We cannot rule out an isolated shower or two during the day, however most areas will stay dry with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.
25newsnow.com
How to stay safe from an invisible winter threat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One particular kind of emergency call went up in 2022 for Peoria firefighters. Now, first responders are encouraging easy ways to prevent them as the cold season continues. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, firefighters responded to close to 200 carbon monoxide alarms, compared...
Neighbor’s camera catches dozens of gunshots on New Year’s in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A terrifying start to the new year – all caught on camera. While many were celebrating with fireworks, dozens of gunshots rang through the air. Champaign police confirmed shots were fired early Sunday morning on Holly Hill Drive. “My camera in the backyard – you can hear the screaming and the […]
