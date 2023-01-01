PEORIA (25 News Now) - Widespread rain from overnight is gradually moving out of central Illinois, however a few showers and patchy dense fog remain in spots. Winds will shift out of the south as a warm front lifts through the area. Fog will lift and temperatures will begin to warm as a result of the frontal passage. A cold front will bring the chance for a few more scattered showers late this morning, however the overall coverage looks to be much lower than the rainfall that was observed overnight.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO