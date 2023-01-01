Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park: Thermal imaging shows firefighters rescue stranded riders
The Wheel at Orlando's ICON Park is taller than a football field if it stood vertically. When firefighters were called out to rescue people trapped on the ride on New Year's Eve, they had already had lots of training for such a scenario under their belts.
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park: Drone video shows riders being rescued after attraction loses power
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue released drone video on Tuesday showing the dramatic rescue of dozens of people after The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power on New Year's Eve, trapping riders inside the pod vehicles. In the footage, first responders are seen climbing up the...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Lost hiker rescued by Orange County deputy after helicopter spots her
A Central Florida hiker called 911 after getting lost near the St. Johns River. Orange County deputies with the Aviation Section were able to spot her and bring her to safety.
fox35orlando.com
'They were trying to flash SOS': Woman says she was next in line to ride The Wheel before it lost power
ORLANDO, Fla. - People were out and about at ICON Park in Orlando on Monday, but one of the amusement park's main rides – its 400-foot Ferris wheel – remained closed after it suffered a power failure on New Year's Eve, showering one of the cabins in sparks.
WCJB
More than 60 people rescued from Ferris wheel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - Orange County Fire Rescue said they safely rescued all riders on The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost power on Saturday evening, according to an ICON Park representative. Video from the park shows sparks coming from a section of The Wheel on New Year’s...
fox35orlando.com
Intense flames destroy garage, boat, vehicle in Titusville
The Titusville Fire Department responded to a home on New Year's Eve and found a backyard garage completely engulfed in flames. Video showed the garage completely taken over by the fire. A nearby boat and vehicle were also damaged, the fire department said. No one was reportedly injured. The fire was determined to caused by some sort of electrical issue.
click orlando
1 dead after vehicle hits tree in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree Friday in Melbourne, according to police. Melbourne police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. along Post Road, west of Wickham Road. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What...
wogx.com
Official gives update on rescues after The Wheel loses power at ICON Park
Orange County Fire Rescue said 20 pods on The Wheel at ICON Park were occupied when it lost power Saturday night. At least 62 people have been rescued from the Orlando attraction.
Anti-Semitic slogan projected on busy street in downtown Orlando on New Year's Eve
The phrase has been publicly displayed in Orlando before.
mynews13.com
Air traffic control glitch to blame for hundreds of Florida flight delays
ORLANDO, Fla. — After the Southwest Airline problems around Christmas in addition to weather delays, hundreds of travelers flying into Florida found themselves once again dealing with delays and cancelations on Monday, this time thanks to an air traffic control glitch. An air traffic control expert says it was...
westorlandonews.com
New Office Allows Orange County Residents to Skip Line for Car Tag Services
If you live in Orange County, there’s a new way to avoid standing in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services. Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph is working in conjunction with AutoTagAgency.Net, a provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location.
fox35orlando.com
Manatee appeared to be stranded on beach in Daytona Beach Shores before freeing itself
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A manatee appeared to become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams were attempting to assess the marine mammal's health. Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 News that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. The manatee did not appear to have obvious signs of injury.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say
Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park closed for maintenance after losing power
The Wheel at ICON Park is closed for maintenance, according to the park's website. The closure comes after the ride lost power Saturday, while dozens of guests were on the ride. It took hours for firefighters to rescue more than 60 people who were trapped on the ride. Officials said no one was hurt in the incident.
Bay News 9
Davenport residents say big development is causing flooding in their neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. — A small Polk County community says new development says new development is causing flooding in their neighborhood. Longtime Davenport resident Fred Daniells told Spectrum News that Hurricane Ian’s rain set the flooding off around his home. “This is where the foundation of my home is...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Lake County teen Jonathan Torres
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Lake County teenager. Jonathan Torres, 16, was last seen in the area of the 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula, Florida, wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, and white Nike slides. He has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek. He may be traveling in a 2009, white Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag number Y144ZT. The vehicle may have a dent in the driver's door, authorities said.
californianewswire.com
AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During what market analysts are calling the “AirBnBust,” at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals’ “Great Escape Parkside” is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.
fox35orlando.com
Armed suspect in ski mask robs Orlando auto parts store; search underway, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a person they said robbed an Advance Auto Parts store with a firearm and wearing a ski mask, triggering a massive police response on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the store on W. Church Street and John Young Parkway where the suspect...
WESH
Orlando mayor, police respond to anti-Semitic messages projected on downtown building
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hateful messages targeting the Jewish community were projected onto a building in Downtown Orlando. It happened during New Year's Eve celebrations at the top of a building on West Central Boulevard. One message read, "Honk if you hate the Jews." Leaders across Central Florida's Jewish community...
