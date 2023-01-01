ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

More than 60 people rescued from Ferris wheel

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - Orange County Fire Rescue said they safely rescued all riders on The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost power on Saturday evening, according to an ICON Park representative. Video from the park shows sparks coming from a section of The Wheel on New Year’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Intense flames destroy garage, boat, vehicle in Titusville

The Titusville Fire Department responded to a home on New Year's Eve and found a backyard garage completely engulfed in flames. Video showed the garage completely taken over by the fire. A nearby boat and vehicle were also damaged, the fire department said. No one was reportedly injured. The fire was determined to caused by some sort of electrical issue.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

1 dead after vehicle hits tree in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree Friday in Melbourne, according to police. Melbourne police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. along Post Road, west of Wickham Road. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What...
MELBOURNE, FL
mynews13.com

Air traffic control glitch to blame for hundreds of Florida flight delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — After the Southwest Airline problems around Christmas in addition to weather delays, hundreds of travelers flying into Florida found themselves once again dealing with delays and cancelations on Monday, this time thanks to an air traffic control glitch. An air traffic control expert says it was...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

New Office Allows Orange County Residents to Skip Line for Car Tag Services

If you live in Orange County, there’s a new way to avoid standing in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services. Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph is working in conjunction with AutoTagAgency.Net, a provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say

Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million

9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

The Wheel at ICON Park closed for maintenance after losing power

The Wheel at ICON Park is closed for maintenance, according to the park's website. The closure comes after the ride lost power Saturday, while dozens of guests were on the ride. It took hours for firefighters to rescue more than 60 people who were trapped on the ride. Officials said no one was hurt in the incident.
fox35orlando.com

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Lake County teen Jonathan Torres

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Lake County teenager. Jonathan Torres, 16, was last seen in the area of the 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula, Florida, wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, and white Nike slides. He has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek. He may be traveling in a 2009, white Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag number Y144ZT. The vehicle may have a dent in the driver's door, authorities said.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
californianewswire.com

AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During what market analysts are calling the “AirBnBust,” at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals’ “Great Escape Parkside” is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy