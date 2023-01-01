Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'lack substance and detail'; duchess 'not thrilled' with final Netflix edit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discussed circumstances behind their decision to leave the royal family in 2020, which included racism accusations.
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
Prince Harry Makes A Bold New Claim About His Upbringing With King Charles
Ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle defected from the royal family, in early 2020, Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has gone from bad to worse. In fact, just last month, Charles gifted himself a Harry snub for his birthday. As Reuters reported at the time, the newly-crowned sovereign asked the British parliament to allow his brother, Prince Edward, and sister, Princess Anne, to become Counsellors of State, thereby pushing the Duke of Sussex to the bottom of the list.
Prince William is Reportedly ‘Livid’ That Prince Harry Allowed This Particular Princess Diana Footage in the Docuseries
Throughout Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry recalls his mother Princess Diana’s own struggles with tabloids. Commenting on old footage of the late royal, the Duke of Sussex takes time during the Netflix docuseries to explain how difficult his mother’s relationship with the media became. But there’s one particular interview included in the series Harry’s older brother Prince William is reportedly not happy about. In the docuseries, footage of Princess Diana’s infamous interview with Panorama is featured, in which she discusses the dissolution of her marriage and her struggles as a member of the royal family. According to one royal expert,...
Elle
Lilibet Wears Adorable Hand-Me-Down from Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Doc
Even royal kids get hand-me-downs. In the first episode of Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries, the couple's one-year-old daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, wears an adorable accessory previously seen on her big brother, three-year-old Archie Harrison. Lili's cameo comes from a home video...
‘Why are you trying to ruin it?’ Meghan Markle defends her ‘six-figure’ baby shower
Meghan Markle has spoken out in defence of her 2019 baby shower while reflecting on the criticism she faced over the extravagant party.In February 2019, the Duchess of Sussex, who was at the time pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s son Archie, travelled to New York City for a surprise baby shower.The celebration, which was held at The Mark Hotel in New York City, was planned by the duchess’ friends and attended by celebrity guests such as Gayle King, Serena Williams, and Amal Clooney.During the shower, guests played games and made floral arrangements, which King later revealed Meghan donated...
epicstream.com
Queen Camilla, King Charles Shock: Royal Couple Reportedly Have 'Toxic' Relationship, Almost Got Divorced
Queen Camilla and King Charles have been married for nearly two decades already. However, even if they appear happy most of the time, their marriage isn't as perfect as it seems. Queen Camilla And King Charles Close To Getting Divorce?. The king and queen consort had a moderate wedding compared...
Ready To Tell All! Kate Middleton Has 'Ammunition' That Could 'Destroy' Meghan Markle: Source
Kate Middleton is reportedly angling for her own tell-all interview. Following the bombshell premiere of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries on Thursday, December 8, a source shared the Princess of Wales is "hell-bent" on finally telling her side of the story after years of sitting in silence."Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan," the source spilled, noting the mother-of-three "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years."SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIPAnd while the source added that both Kate and Prince...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Snubbed’ the Rest of the Royals Before Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Because They Were ‘Frustrated,’ Expert Says
Find out what an expert is revealing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refusing to attend an event with the royal family just before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Lose ANOTHER Team Member As Head Of Audio Steps Down From Duchess Of Sussex's Podcast
Another high-level staffer is bidding adieu to her time with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell brand, RadarOnline.com has learned, marking the second person to leave in recent days.Rebecca Sananès, who served as head of audio while overseeing Markle's Spotify podcast Archetypes with Meghan, will be making her departure after more than a year at the company, according to well-placed sources.She officially joined Archewell in August 2021 — just weeks after being hired — having worked for Vox Media and New York Magazine's Pivot podcast. Sananès is looking forward to launching her own project, Page Six reported on Monday. Other...
Kate Middleton Stuns In Late Queen’s Earrings & Princess Margaret’s Tiara Ahead Of Harry & Meghan’s Netflix Doc
Royal behavior. Kate Middleton was pure elegance at a Buckingham Palace reception for the Diplomatic Corps on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Princess of Wales, 40, stunned as she greeted guests besides her husband Prince William, 40, his father King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camila, 75. None of the royals seemed worried about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Netflix docuseries, which comes out Thursday, Dec. 8.
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand
The reactions to Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries reveal the difference between social expectations in the U.S. and Britain.
suggest.com
What Do Prince William And Kate Middleton Get Their Kids For Christmas? Here’s A Clue
Have you ever wanted to know what the members of the royal family get each other for Christmas? Here’s your chance! A former palace employee revealed the kinds of presents Prince William and Kate Middleton get for their children, and each other. Former royal butler Grant Harrold worked for...
Meghan Markle’s Entire Docuseries ‘Stems From a Hatred and Jealousy of Kate Middleton,’ According to Royal Commentator
A British commentator is slamming Meghan Markle over her docuseries as well as the "hatred and jealousy" she believes the duchess harbors towards her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
This Resurfaced Photo of Princess Diana Crying During a Royal Engagement Shows How Heartbreakingly Similar Her Journey Was to Meghan Markle
The parallels between how Princess Diana and Meghan Markle were treated by the palace really do feel like history was repeating itself. Harry & Meghan clearly spells out the narrative that when a female eclipses the popularity of the rest of the royal family, things start to go south. The Netflix docuseries shows a sad photo of Diana in tears during her 1983 Australian tour with Prince Charles. She was 21 years old at the time, but the crowds couldn’t get enough of her. “The prince was embarrassed the crowds so clearly favored her over him,” wrote Sally Bedell Smith her...
Popculture
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Prince Harry Felt Meghan Markle Was Stealing the Royal "Limelight" Just Like Princess Diana Once Did
It was threatening to other royals, apparently.
Princess Kate Curtsies to King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Annual Royal Christmas Concert
Hosting for the holidays! Princess Kate celebrated the success of her second annual Christmas concert while also paying respect to her royal in-laws. The Princess of Wales, 40, was joined by husband Prince William and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, for the special event at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday, […]
'Harry & Meghan Are Truly Cheap': Duke And Duchess Of Sussex's Netflix Doc Draws Mixed Emotions From Viewers
The highly anticipated Netflix documentary from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has left watchers with mixed emotions. After the release of its first three episodes, viewers flooded social media with scathing reviews about the controversial documentary that included criticism from royalists and Megxit supports alike, RadarOnline.com has learned. Netflix's Harry & Meghan aimed to have the Duke and Duchess revisit their courtship and share their story in their own words. After the release of Volume I on December 8, viewers have not held back their opinions of the six-part series so far. The documentary revealed a humble...
