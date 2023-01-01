MOSCOW, Idaho — The attorney for the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in early November has released a statement on behalf of the suspect's family. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, a Ph.D. student in the Washington State University (WSU) criminal justice program, was arrested in Pennsylvania early Friday morning in connection to the murders. He is currently still in jail awaiting extradition back to Idaho.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO