White Oak, MD

DC News Now

7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire

BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
bhvfd14.org

Ladder Truck Runs Landover 2nd Alarm

Dec 23rd- Ladder Truck 14 and its volunteer crew were alerted to the 2300 block of Vermont Avenue in Landover on the Working Fire Dispatch, Co. 33 on (Kentland) scene with a 2-story multi-family dwelling w/smoke from a fire in the basement showing from 1st floor & roof. A 2nd alarm was sounded due to the location of fire & weather conditions. As fire suppression operations were underway, a partial collapse of the basement occurred causing a trapped firefighter to signal a “Mayday” distress call. The firefighter was able to self-extricate and escape the collapsed portion of the basement. Truck 14 operated for several hours.
LANDOVER, MD
WJLA

Firework explosion on New Year's Day damages DC ice rink, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — Police say a large firework at a popular southeast D.C. ice rink promoted an evacuation Sunday night. Just before midnight on New Year's Day, offciers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Washington Canal Park ice rink in the 200 block of M Street SE for a report of a loud explosion in the park.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.

Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DC police chief calls gun violence ‘epidemic that is tearing life from our city,’ encourages people to work with MPD

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police Chief Robert Contee started 2023 with a message that encouraged communities to work with the Metropolitan Police Department to curb gun violence in D.C. In his message, Contee said 203 people died in the District in 2022 due to “senseless violence,” noting that, in many cases, those responsible for […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WBOC

Felony Assault at Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Police are requesting the public's help regarding a serious assault incident on New Year's Day. The Dewey Beach Police Department say on Jan. 1, around 1:37 a.m., a group of people were standing on the south bound Coastal Highway sidewalk near Bellevue Street when a 21-year-old man from Wilmington was assaulted by a white male in his 20's.
WUSA9

Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
WASHINGTON, DC
palmcoastobserver.com

Man killed on I-95 when vehicle runs off road

A man was killed in a car accident on Interstate 95 on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accident happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 292, just south of the Matanzas Woods Parkway exit in Flagler County. The crash only involved one vehicle and the driver, a 30-year-old man from North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WUSA9

DC Police Chief calls on community to continue 'downward trend' in crime

DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said it is up to all of us to make 2023 a less violent year than 2022. The year came to a close with a total of 203 homicides in the District. In a statement released on New Year's Day, Contee said the violence seen in the city is unacceptable and must stop now.
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo on December 27 Remains Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket sold on December 27 at the Fenton Citgo (8333 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 3. Other recent MoCo winners of note include a $10,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on December 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Boulevard in Takoma Park and a $20,000 winning Lady Luck scracth-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 29 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Ashton. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

D.C. police announce $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The D.C. Metro Police Department today announced a $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect Avery Miler. On August 10th, police responded to the report of a shooting at approximately 3:41 pm. Upon their arrival, a male adult was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf, of Baltimore, Maryland. In this still unresolved case, the suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Avery Miler, of Southeast, DC. He The post D.C. police announce $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

