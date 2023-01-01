Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Man Charged in Deadly DC Crash Given Suspended Prison Sentence for 2020 Robbery
A man charged with murder and assault after police say he hit two women, killing one, while trying to get away from Secret Service officers in D.C. Friday night was convicted in the 2020 robbery of a Maryland gas station, but his three-year prison sentence was suspended, court records show.
Landover Man Arrested for Car Theft, Other Charges
A Landover man has been arrested in connection with a December car theft, according to Takoma Park Police. Chief Antonio DeVaul announced on Sunday the arrest of 35-year-old Jeffery Allen Campbell of Landover for stolen auto, theft over $500, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and other traffic offenses. Police...
Inside Nova
Sheriff's office: Delivery driver arrested after approaching child in Aquia Harbour
A Spotsylvania man has been arrested after approaching a juvenile and making a sexual comment Dec. 31 in Aquia Harbour, authorities said. The victim was walking in the 3600 block of Aquia Drive when she was approached by a stranger in a van. "The subject made a sexually explicit comment...
7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire
BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by car in Montgomery County
WHITE OAK, Md. — A young girl remains hospitalized after getting hit by a driver of a vehicle on New Year's Eve in White Oak, Maryland, police said. Officers with the Montgomery County Police department were dispatched to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive around 5:31 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.
bhvfd14.org
Ladder Truck Runs Landover 2nd Alarm
Dec 23rd- Ladder Truck 14 and its volunteer crew were alerted to the 2300 block of Vermont Avenue in Landover on the Working Fire Dispatch, Co. 33 on (Kentland) scene with a 2-story multi-family dwelling w/smoke from a fire in the basement showing from 1st floor & roof. A 2nd alarm was sounded due to the location of fire & weather conditions. As fire suppression operations were underway, a partial collapse of the basement occurred causing a trapped firefighter to signal a “Mayday” distress call. The firefighter was able to self-extricate and escape the collapsed portion of the basement. Truck 14 operated for several hours.
WJLA
Firework explosion on New Year's Day damages DC ice rink, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police say a large firework at a popular southeast D.C. ice rink promoted an evacuation Sunday night. Just before midnight on New Year's Day, offciers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Washington Canal Park ice rink in the 200 block of M Street SE for a report of a loud explosion in the park.
fox5dc.com
'I don't want to keep losing people': DC residents talk gun violence issue
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. Police are investigating a shooting that left two men and a teen boy injured Monday night. Officers were called to the scene at Alabama Avenue and 22nd Street SE at 5 p.m. More than two-dozen bullets littered the ground along the road near the Alabama Plaza.
WTOP
2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.
Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
DC police chief calls gun violence ‘epidemic that is tearing life from our city,’ encourages people to work with MPD
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police Chief Robert Contee started 2023 with a message that encouraged communities to work with the Metropolitan Police Department to curb gun violence in D.C. In his message, Contee said 203 people died in the District in 2022 due to “senseless violence,” noting that, in many cases, those responsible for […]
WBOC
Felony Assault at Dewey Beach
DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Police are requesting the public's help regarding a serious assault incident on New Year's Day. The Dewey Beach Police Department say on Jan. 1, around 1:37 a.m., a group of people were standing on the south bound Coastal Highway sidewalk near Bellevue Street when a 21-year-old man from Wilmington was assaulted by a white male in his 20's.
Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
WJLA
Miyares launches investigation into Fairfax Co. school over merit delay, admission process
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Wednesday morning announced that his office is launching an investigation following the recent controversy surrounding Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. This comes after a group of Fairfax County parents' demands for action after they said Thomas...
palmcoastobserver.com
Man killed on I-95 when vehicle runs off road
A man was killed in a car accident on Interstate 95 on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accident happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 292, just south of the Matanzas Woods Parkway exit in Flagler County. The crash only involved one vehicle and the driver, a 30-year-old man from North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
DC Police Chief calls on community to continue 'downward trend' in crime
DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said it is up to all of us to make 2023 a less violent year than 2022. The year came to a close with a total of 203 homicides in the District. In a statement released on New Year's Day, Contee said the violence seen in the city is unacceptable and must stop now.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin urges Miyares to launch investigation into Fairfax County school scandal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Attorney General Jason Miyares to launch an investigation and protect the civil rights of students and parents at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. Youngkin wrote a letter to Miyares, which was released to media outlets...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo on December 27 Remains Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket sold on December 27 at the Fenton Citgo (8333 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 3. Other recent MoCo winners of note include a $10,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on December 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Boulevard in Takoma Park and a $20,000 winning Lady Luck scracth-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 29 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Ashton. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
WSAZ
Man sentenced to prison after embezzling more than $300k from West Virginia resort
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Maryland man has been sentenced to prison after transporting more than $380,000 in stolen money while working as a maintenance director at a West Virginia resort. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison, to be followed by...
D.C. police announce $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The D.C. Metro Police Department today announced a $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect Avery Miler. On August 10th, police responded to the report of a shooting at approximately 3:41 pm. Upon their arrival, a male adult was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf, of Baltimore, Maryland. In this still unresolved case, the suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Avery Miler, of Southeast, DC. He The post D.C. police announce $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
