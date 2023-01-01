Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Bride’s Friend Accused of Causing a Scene by Walking Out of ‘Fake’ Wedding
A lot of women dream about their ideal wedding day. However, one woman who's never been in a serious relationship had always toyed around with the idea of having a "fake wedding." "As the date of the wedding approached, I started to feel more and more uncomfortable about the whole...
Angelina Jolie Spotted Having Coffee With Irish Actor Paul Mescal
The rumors of a split between singer Phoebe Bridgers and Irish actor Paul Mescal have ramped up after Mescal was spotted on a cozy coffee outing with Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh. A fan spotted the trio grabbing coffee in London after Mescal's stage performance in...
Judge Rules Studios Can Be Sued For False Advertising With Deceptive Trailers
The trailer for Danny Boyle’s Yesterday — a film where a musician wakes up in a world where no one remembers the Beatles — featured an appearance from actress Ana de Armas. The musician, played by Himesh Patel, serenades her with a Beatles song (that everyone thinks he wrote) during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.
Cardi B Corrects Fan Who Says Her Net Worth Is $40 Million
Cardi B recently corrected a fan who said she was worth $40 million according to the internet. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Cardi B hopped on Twitter and commented on the current state of the economy. "We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas," the "Up" rapper tweeted along with an X-mas tree...
‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer Reunites The Old Gang Back Together: WATCH
The gang from That '70s Show is back together in the trailer for the sequel series, That '90s Show. Eric (Topher Grace), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Donna (Laura Prepon) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) reunite for their time in Point Place, Wisconsin. The series is now set in 1995...
The Eras Tour Might Make Taylor Swift a Billionaire — Fans React
After all the drama with Ticketmaster, Taylor Swift is set to reach billionaire status in 2023 due to her headline-making Eras Tour. According to Forbes, she could earn nearly 48 times more than Ticketmaster from the ticket sales for the tour, which were so cutthroat they crashed the site and landed Ticketmaster in some long-awaited hot water over their business practices.
Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Are Officially Married!
Famed Twitch streamer Jenna Marbles has officially tied the knot with her longtime love Julien Solomita. The pair announced the news via a post on Instagram. The post included several candid shots of the happy couple, including them with their dogs as well as shots of them getting ready for their wedding. One picture even shows Solomita in what appears to be Marbles' veil.
North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH
North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
Kim Kardashian Open to the Possibility of Having More Children in the Future
Kim Kardashian is not throwing away the possibility of having more children in the future. Recently, the SKIMS founder appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, where she talked about expanding her family in the future. "I just don't wanna say—never say never. I'm obviously right at the end of that...
Bad Bunny Throws Fan’s Phone in Reaction to ‘Lack of Respect’
Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is under fire for his abrupt reaction to a fan who attempted to take a photo with him by shoving her phone in front of his face. The encounter was circulated in a viral video on Jan. 2. The "Tití Me Preguntó" singer can be...
Fans React: Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Broke The Internet With Their NYE ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance
On Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Dec. 31, Miley Cyrus and "Becky's So Hot" singer Fletcher teamed up for a duet of Cyrus' hit "Midnight Sky." Turns out it was a great idea because the steamy performance was a highlight of the night. Not only did the two artists' fans love the collaboration, but it opened up a whole new world for Fletcher, who released her debut album this year.
North West Pranks Little Sister Chicago With Hilarious TikTok Filter: Watch
If there’s anything that big siblings are good at, it’s pranking their little sisters and brothers. Take North West, for example. In a recent video posted to the @KimAndNorth TikTok account, North, 9, calls her sister, 4-year-old Chicago West, over to do a funny dance for TikTok. “I’m just going to cover your face,” North says before removing her hand. Chi then does her wiggle before North notices something. “Chi! What’s wrong with your face!” the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West says, pointing out how one of Chi’s eyes is lower than the other.
Woman Declares Men Are ‘Disgusting’ After Date Only Pays for One Drink: WATCH
A woman is "done with men" after a date only bought her one drink and interrogated her for two hours. On TikTok, user @tasiataderera0 went on a rant following a date, claiming the man she met up with only "bought [her] one drink" before he grilled her for two hours.
Bella Thorne Says Director Thought She Was ‘Flirting’ With Him When She Was 10
During Bella Thorne's appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's High Low podcast Dec 27, the two stars discussed child stardom and growing up in Hollywood. In one clip, Thorne revealed that a director once rejected her audition because he thought she was "flirting" with him at 10 years old. "'So she's not...
Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia Sing ‘Stars Are Blind’ at NYE Event: Watch
Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia... the newest girl group?. The three pop stars came together for a collaboration on Dec. 31 during Cyrus' New Year's Eve special on NBC. During the television special, Cyrus covered a handful of songs from other artists. Sia and the Hannah Montana alum took the stage to perform the 2000's chart-topper "Stars Are Blind," off of Hilton's debut album, Paris.
Kim Kardashian Shares the Reason Why She Has a Dress Code for Employees
Kim Kardashian loves her simplistic color palettes and according to her, her aesthetics extend to her employees' uniforms as well. The Kardashians star recently sat down with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast. During her time on the podcast, she was asked if having a color-coordinated dress code was intentional.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Refuses to Trash Ex Kanye West in the Media
Kim Kardashian got vulnerable about the status of her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast Dec. 26. When asked about coparenting with the rapper, Kardashian even broke down in tears while discussing how she protects her kids from media and drama surrounding their dad. "One...
Where Is ‘Merry Chrysler’ Meme Creator Christine Sydelko Now?
Chances are you've heard or seen someone jokingly wish everyone a "Merry Chrysler." The meme has been around for a few years now, and makes its way back every holiday season. But it originated on defunct short-form video app Vine with creator Christine Sydelko in 2015. Since then, it has...
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Meaning Behind New Song ‘Hummingbird’
Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to release new music and now she is diving into the meaning of her upcoming song "Hummingbird." In her latest On The JLo newsletter, she said: "I wrote a song called ‘Hummingbird’ for my new album. To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love. They’re very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses."
