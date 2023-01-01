ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police searching for murder suspect

Huntsville Police are looking for whoever shot into an apartment and killed someone early Wednesday morning. It happened at Sunlake at Edgewater apartments off Lakefront Drive around 3 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found one person with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital but later...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

1 person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in critical condition after they were shot early on Wednesday morning in Huntsville. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Police responded to the shots fired call around 3 a.m. The victim was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police release identity of man found dead in pond

The Huntsville Police Department has identified the man found dead Monday in a pond. Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, was found in the 100 block of Edgewater Drive about 2:20 p.m. Police said the victim is believed to be a person reported missing Saturday night after leaving a family home. At this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

1 dead in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

Huntsville police say one person died following a shooting early this morning at a Huntsville apartment complex. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to the 400 block of Lakefront Drive, on a report of shots fired, at about 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered one shooting victim, who was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Body found in Huntsville pond

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after responding to a call about a body found in a pond. Investigators responded to the 100 block of Edgewater Drive for a report of a drowning at 2:20 p.m. Monday and found the body of a man in his twenties. Police said the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 people shot, Huntsville police searching for shooter

Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting outside a North Huntsville business. Huntsville Police are searching for the shooter. They said somebody in a dark colored car fired shots outside The Hideaway Bar & Grille on Lodge Road NW just after 1 a.m. Monday. Both victims were...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

18-year-old killed in Albertville crash

An 18-year-old driver died in an Albertville crash. The Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent’s Office announced early Monday that it responded to a crash in the area of 301 South Hambrick Street in Albertville. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Albertville Fire, Marshall Medical Centers EMS,...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Man found dead in Jackson County Jail

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a man died in the Jackson County Jail. The man, whose identity has not been released, died early Tuesday, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen. Harnen said foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man dies in Jackson County Jail, ALEA investigating

The death of a man in the Jackson County Jail is under investigation. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the man, whose name has not been released, died early this morning. No foul play is suspected at this time, Harnen said. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

MCSO deputy bit by dog during chase

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was bit by a dog while chasing someone who was running from law enforcement. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.
MADISON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy