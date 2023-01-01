Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this weekKristen WaltersAlbertville, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police searching for murder suspect
Huntsville Police are looking for whoever shot into an apartment and killed someone early Wednesday morning. It happened at Sunlake at Edgewater apartments off Lakefront Drive around 3 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found one person with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital but later...
WAFF
1 person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in critical condition after they were shot early on Wednesday morning in Huntsville. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Police responded to the shots fired call around 3 a.m. The victim was...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police release identity of man found dead in pond
The Huntsville Police Department has identified the man found dead Monday in a pond. Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, was found in the 100 block of Edgewater Drive about 2:20 p.m. Police said the victim is believed to be a person reported missing Saturday night after leaving a family home. At this...
1 dead in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
Huntsville police say one person died following a shooting early this morning at a Huntsville apartment complex. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to the 400 block of Lakefront Drive, on a report of shots fired, at about 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered one shooting victim, who was...
New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase
A new Hope Police Officer was injured Saturday after being bitten by a dog during a chase.
Police searching for suspect after 2 people found injured with gunshot wounds
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting call early Monday morning.
WAAY-TV
Family identifies man who died in Limestone County fire on Christmas Day
The family of a man who died in a fire on Christmas Day in Limestone County says they're heartbroken, still waiting for answers. They identified him as 27-year-old Auston Halcomb. Halcomb lived in Georgia, but was in North Alabama visiting family and friends. The fire happened at a friend's house...
WAAY-TV
Body found in Huntsville pond
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after responding to a call about a body found in a pond. Investigators responded to the 100 block of Edgewater Drive for a report of a drowning at 2:20 p.m. Monday and found the body of a man in his twenties. Police said the...
WAAY-TV
2 people shot, Huntsville police searching for shooter
Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting outside a North Huntsville business. Huntsville Police are searching for the shooter. They said somebody in a dark colored car fired shots outside The Hideaway Bar & Grille on Lodge Road NW just after 1 a.m. Monday. Both victims were...
WAFF
Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
WAAY-TV
18-year-old killed in Albertville crash
An 18-year-old driver died in an Albertville crash. The Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent’s Office announced early Monday that it responded to a crash in the area of 301 South Hambrick Street in Albertville. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Albertville Fire, Marshall Medical Centers EMS,...
Inmate dies in Jackson County custody: Sheriff’s Office
Jackson County Sheriff's Office's Rockey Harnen confirmed that there was an "in-custody death."
WAAY-TV
Traffic stop leads to heavy police presence in Huntsville; driver taken into custody
One person was arrested in Huntsville on Sunday afternoon after failing to stop for police. Officers initiated a traffic stop at Memorial Parkway and Mastin Lake Road for a traffic violation when the driver didn't stop. The vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Winchester Road. This...
WAAY-TV
Man found dead in Jackson County Jail
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a man died in the Jackson County Jail. The man, whose identity has not been released, died early Tuesday, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen. Harnen said foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.
Man dies in Jackson County Jail, ALEA investigating
The death of a man in the Jackson County Jail is under investigation. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the man, whose name has not been released, died early this morning. No foul play is suspected at this time, Harnen said. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
Traffic stop leads to ‘dog apprehension’ in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by 'dog apprehension" after an attempted traffic stop Sunday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
'She was a light:' Sister of Athens domestic violence shooting victim speaks out
A Limestone County family is grieving the loss of a vibrant young mom who police say is believed to be the victim of a deadly domestic violence shooting on New Year's Day. Athens Police say 26-year-old Alexis Garth died at Huntsville Hospital after being shot multiple times. Garth's entire family...
WAFF
MCSO deputy bit by dog during chase
NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was bit by a dog while chasing someone who was running from law enforcement. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.
WAAY-TV
Marshall County family mourns brothers killed in crashes less than one year apart
A Marshall County family is grieving the sudden loss of another one their loved ones. 18-year-old Dawson Lasseter was killed in a crash on South Hambrick Street in Albertville on Monday. His death comes less than a year after his younger brother 14-year-old Harley Lasseter died in a hit-and-run crash.
Two Marshall County teens killed in separate crashes on Sunday night
Two crashes on Sunday night have claimed the lives of two teenagers, authorities said.
Comments / 0