Big Bear Lake, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert: Next rainmaker arrives Thursday

A cool and cloudy setup will persist through the night and into Wednesday. Ahead of the next big rainmaker, scattered showers are likely to move from the coast to the mountains, and even into the desert. Accumulation would be quite minimal for any rain that reaches the ground. The main event holds off until Thursday. The post First Alert Weather Alert: Next rainmaker arrives Thursday appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
a-z-animals.com

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA

Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
HEMET, CA

