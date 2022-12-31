Read full article on original website
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High SchoolThe HD PostHesperia, CA
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
New Year’s fun for the whole family around the High DesertThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Hesperia Quick Quack Car Wash net lease selling for $3.4 MillionThe HD PostHesperia, CA
L.A. Weekly
Hottest Ticket In Morongo Valley? The Spaghetti Western Saloon
Joshua Tree residents and Roman transplants Jasmine and Lorenzo Tomasso have resurrected the Willie Boy’s building in Morongo Valley – the Spaghetti Western Saloon on the main drag that is the 29 Palms Highway just opened a few weeks ago and is already packing them in. The space...
SoCal mountain snow creates dangerous driving conditions, some stranded in 3-hour traffic
Southern California mountain communities got some snow overnight, which caused dangerous driving conditions and stranded some travelers trying to get off the mountain.
getnews.info
Residential Brokers Shares 13 Vacation Resort Homes Starting At $300k In 2023
The Greater Palm Springs Region, located in sunny Southern California, comprises 9 cities known as The Coachella Valley. It’s a quick drive from major cities like Los Angeles and San Diego and a 4-hour drive from Las Vegas. Why People Love Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Region is a...
Riverside Unified students go back to school on observed New Year's holiday
While most California schools observed Jan. 2 as the New Year's holiday, schools in the Riverside Unified School District had students back in classrooms.
vvng.com
Heavy fog, traffic jams Cajon Pass Tuesday Morning, Southbound 15 Freeway
CAJON PASS, (VVNG.com) — Traffic remained heavy Tuesday as many travelers headed back home from their holiday excursion. On the morning of January 3, 2023, mapping a travel route from Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga showed a travel time of more than 1 hour, almost double the average travel time.
vvng.com
Wind advisory issued for the Victor Valley and more rain is on the way
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Advisory and is forecasting another potentially significant storm system later this week. The wind advisory went into effect at 4:00 pm, on Monday, January 2, 2023, and will remain in place until at least...
a-z-animals.com
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
vvng.com
Car fire on 15 freeway in Cajon Pass snarls traffic Monday evening
Cajon Pass, California (VVNG.com) — A vehicle fire caused a backup on the Interstate 15 Freeway Monday evening. The car fire was reported at 3:49 p.m. on the northbound 15 Freeway, just north of Kenwood Ave, CHP logs reported, January 2, 2023. A silver Hyundai Sonata occupied by a...
iheart.com
Watch This Family Get Rescued From A Raging Creek In San Bernardino?!
Three people were rescued from raging creek on New Year's Day in San Bernardino! The family tried to cross Lytle Creek in their Jeep when their vehicle got stuck and began sinking in the water! Watch the video above to see the rescue team save this family!
foxla.com
Family rescued from floodwaters 'multiple feet high' in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A family of three was rescued by local fire crews from rushing floodwaters in San Bernardino County amid a strong storm that wreaked havoc across California Saturday. According to San Bernardino County Fire officials, crews responded to several 911 calls reporting three people were trapped...
vvng.com
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed in Apple Valley crash on News Year’s Day
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office has identified the teenager killed in a crash on New Year’s Day as 15-year -old Chandlyr Dees of Apple Valley. The crash was reported Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. January 1, 2023, in the area of...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
vvng.com
Owner of High End Smoke Shop found dead in Apple Valley store
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Family of Dennison “Dennis” Anderson is grieving after the business owner was found dead in his Apple Valley smoke shop on New’s Year Eve. Anderson owned the High End Smoke Shop located at 22110 Outer Hwy 18 N D Street...
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'Barstow belongs to Satan': 29-acre Calif. pot mall plan draws controversy
A developer wants to turn an abandoned desert outlet mall into a "cannabis super center."
Fontana Herald News
Twelve people are injured in multi-vehicle collision just south of Fontana
Twelve people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Jurupa Valley, just south of Fontana, on Dec. 31, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The incident took place at 10 a.m. on Sierra Avenue near Armstrong Road, over the hill from Fontana past the Oak Quarry Golf Club. Five...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA
Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.
Fontana Herald News
Police seek suspect who shot at storefront windows of three Fontana restaurants on Dec. 31
Police are looking for a suspect who shot at storefront windows of three Fontana businesses with what appeared to be a pellet gun on Dec. 31, according to the Fontana Police Department. The three restaurants that were victimized along Sierra Avenue were:. • Doña Timos Mexican Grill, 8836 Sierra.
