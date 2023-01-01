Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
CHP helicopter video shows rescues of 2 children, 2 adults who's car went over cliff
PACIFICA, Calif. — A Tesla with four occupants plunged over a cliff Monday on Highway 1 at Devils Slide in San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire. At about 10:50 a.m. PST, authorities received reports of a Tesla that went off the roadway and...
KSBW.com
Tesla driver who plunged off cliff with children on Highway 1 arrested for ‘intentional act,’ CHP says
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. — A Tesla driver who was rescued, along with another adult and two children, after their vehicle drove off a cliff on Highway 1 south of San Francisco, has been arrested after investigators determined the crash was an “intentional act,” authorities said. Dharmesh...
Devil's Slide Tesla crash was intentional, driver arrested for attempted murder: CHP
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The driver of a Tesla that crashed off Highway 1 in San Mateo County Monday was arrested for attempted murder and child abuse, California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Investigators believe the man crashed the car, which was carrying two young children, intentionally. Pasadena resident Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, was […]
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County storm preparation: Third atmospheric river to bring flooding, downed trees
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — "Threat to life likely during this storm," the National Weather Service warned the public as another storm takes aim at the Bay Area and Central Coast, less than a week after flood waters entered homes and winds killed a man in Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz...
KSBW.com
Monterey County announces 5 park closures ahead of storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey County has decided to close five parks as they anticipate severe weather beginning Wednesday. As of now, the five parks that Monterey County Officials have decided to close are Jacks Peak Park, Manzanita Park, Royal Oaks Park, San Lorenzo Park, and Toro Park. The Closures are set to begin Wednesday, as that is when the peak of the upcoming storm is set to hit.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County declares disaster following late December storm
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The County of Santa Cruz has declared a local emergency due to damage caused during an atmospheric river storm at the end of December. According to the county, the storm on Dec. 30 and 31 caused at least $10 million in damages to county roads and infrastructure. The county says the damage estimate could rise as they continue to assess damage.
Sandbag and sand stockpile locations throughout Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- With the upcoming storm coming this week, Monterey County is urging people who live in flooded prone areas. Here is a complete list of sandbag distribution and sand stockpiles throughout the county. Sandbag Distribution There will be 18 locations where you can pick up sandbags throughout Monterey County. There are also The post Sandbag and sand stockpile locations throughout Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of impending storm
WATSONVILLE -- Officials in Watsonville on Tuesday issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during Wednesday's storm.ALSO READ: Flood evacuation warnings put Santa Cruz Mountain residents on edgeThe City of Watsonville Twitter account posted about the order early Tuesday evening with a map showing the areas being ordered to evacuate."If your residence is located within this map's blue-shaded area, you're asked to evacuate NOW or as soon as possible to safely get ahead of the storm's flooding," the tweet read.A short time later, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's issued an evacuation order for zone CRZ-E001-C...
Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Department of Parks and Recreations said a 72-year-old man died after a tree fell on him Saturday. At 1:30 p.m. a 911 call came in about a man under a fallen tree at Lighthouse Field State Beach, said police. State Parks First Responders, Santa Cruz Police Department, Santa Cruz The post Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach appeared first on KION546.
Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
KSBW.com
Watsonville neighbors brace for storm and prep to evacuate, following evacuation order
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — On Tuesday, city of Watsonville officials issued an evacuation order to residents who live in the Pajaro Village neighborhood. The notice came roughly 24 hours before the storm was expected to start. Some neighbors left their homes, while others chose to stay. One neighbor, Jeff Reeves...
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
montereycountyweekly.com
County issues evacuation warning for Pajaro community and closes parks.
Hours ahead of what's predicted to be a severe atmospheric river storm hitting Monterey County tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 4, Monterey County officials issued an evacuation warning for the Pajaro community in North Monterey County and preemptively closed county parks. The city of Watsonville in Santa Cruz County, just on the...
KSBW.com
Emergency shelter opening Wednesday at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — In anticipation of the next storm, the city of Santa Cruz will open an emergency shelter at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church St., Santa Cruz. The shelter will open on Wednesday. No exact time has been announced. Pets on a leash or in carriers are welcome.
KSBW.com
Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz fully reopens
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz fully reopened across the San Lorenzo River. Drivers will encounter a continuing closure of the Ocean Street on-ramp to northbound Highway 1. This closure is expected to remain in effect over the next several days as a strong storm system makes its way over the Central Coast.
NBC Bay Area
73-Year-Old Pilot Injured in Plane Crash at Watsonville Airport
A woman was injured in a plane crash at the Watsonville Airport in Santa Cruz County Sunday afternoon, officials said. The incident was reported around 3 p.m. The 73-year-old pilot suffered moderate injuries but is expected to be OK. She was the only one in the aircraft, Watsonville city officials said.
mymotherlode.com
NPS Identifies Couple Killed In Yosemite Rockslide
Yosemite, CA — Two San Jose residents were killed recently when their vehicle was hit by falling boulders in Yosemite National Park. The National Park Service has identified the victims as 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple. Their Dodge Ram rented truck was hit by...
San Jose declares state of emergency, some unhoused residents told to evacuate
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the massive storm set to hit the Bay Area on Wednesday. As part of the declaration, the city told unhoused people who live near creeks to evacuate. After heavy rains battered the area over the weekend, there […]
KSBW.com
Northbound Highway 1 closure extended to Tuesday in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The California Department of Transportation announced the full closure of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz will remain in effect through at least Tuesday morning. Caltrans says crews are making progress in removing trees and other materials which have accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1,...
Evacuation orders for several Watsonville neighborhoods issued
Multiple neighborhoods in Watsonville are now under evacuation orders as the City of Watsonville prepares for a potentially dangerous storm to enter the city. The post Evacuation orders for several Watsonville neighborhoods issued appeared first on KION546.
