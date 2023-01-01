McCurtain County Deputies and Idabel Police responded to a report of a shooting early Saturday morning at the Catfish King Restaurant in Idabel. McCurtain Memorial Hospital officials say the victims were two 19-year-old males and one 14-year-old male. One died, and another was in critical condition and transported to another hospital. They treated the third and released. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Idabel Police Department, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI are investigating.

IDABEL, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO