KOCO
OSBI: Second victim dies after New Year's Eve shooting in Idabel
IDABEL, Okla. — Authorities say a second victim after a New Year's Eve shooting in southeastern Oklahoma. Around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, two teenagers in a group got into a fight on Southeast Washington Street in Idabel. An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release says one of the teenagers reportedly got a long gun and fired shots into the air.
KXII.com
Second teen dies after Idabel shooting
IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - A second individual has died as a result of gunshot wounds received in an early morning shooting on New Year’s Eve. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation two teenager’s broke out into a fight at Catfish King, around 4:30 a.m., and one teenager grabbed a long gun and fired shots at a truck filled with other teens.
FBI investigating after two teens killed, one other injured in shooting
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been called in to help investigate a homicide in Idabel.
KOKI FOX 23
Teenager in custody following early morning homicide in Idabel
IDABEL, Okla. — A teenager is in custody after a homicide in Idabel, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). According to an OSBI social media post, the Idabel Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) requested OSBI’s help with the investigation of a homicide that took place around 4:30 a.m. on Dec 31, 2022.
easttexasradio.com
One Dead, Two Wounded In Idabel Restaurant Shooting
McCurtain County Deputies and Idabel Police responded to a report of a shooting early Saturday morning at the Catfish King Restaurant in Idabel. McCurtain Memorial Hospital officials say the victims were two 19-year-old males and one 14-year-old male. One died, and another was in critical condition and transported to another hospital. They treated the third and released. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Idabel Police Department, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI are investigating.
2nd Teenager Dies After New Year's Day Shooting In Idabel
The OSBI says a 19-year-old has now died from a gunshot wound suffered on New Year's Eve. Agents say a fight broke out between TWO teenagers in Idabel early Saturday morning when one of the teens pulled a gun. They ended up shooting three people, one died on the scene...
ktalnews.com
Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead
One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead. One teen is dead and two others are wounded...
