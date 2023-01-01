ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

disneydining.com

Dozens of Guests Rescued from Hundreds of Feet in the Air at Orlando Theme Park Ride

A fire on New Year’s Eve left 60 guests trapped on a ride at an Orlando theme park, just months after a guest was killed at the park on a separate attraction. On Saturday evening at around 6:30 p.m., a power failure at ICON Park on International Drive in Orlando left more than 60 riders stranded in pods on The Wheel, the 400-foot-tall ferris wheel at ICON Park that allows riders to take in the views of Orlando and beyond from the comfort of their air-conditioned, stability-controlled capsules, or pods.
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

More than 60 people rescued from Ferris wheel

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - Orange County Fire Rescue said they safely rescued all riders on The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost power on Saturday evening, according to an ICON Park representative. Video from the park shows sparks coming from a section of The Wheel on New Year’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach to vote on regulation of hookah lounge hours

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Commissioners in Daytona Beach will vote today on an ordinance that will decide what time hookah lounges in the city would close. Right now businesses are allowed to stay open as late as they want as long as they don’t serve alcohol. The second...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Orange County officials: 19-year-old Marisia Burton is not missing

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a supposed missing person's case that has spread like wildfire on social media, saying she is not missing. Marisia Burton, 19, was reported missing in Orange County on Dec. 25. Shortly thereafter, missing posters began spreading...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The Orlando Airport Transportation CHANGE That Could Impact Your Next Disney World Trip

If you’re using the Sunshine Flyer transportation service soon, you need to know this update!. Walt Disney World has a lot of moving parts in 2023. With the new nighttime shows in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and the opening of TRON: Lightcycle Run, Disney is expected to be pretty busy this year. If you’re one of the people traveling in for all of the festivities, you probably need to know this new update from Sunshine Flyer!
ORLANDO, FL
luxury-houses.net

World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million

9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
californianewswire.com

AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During what market analysts are calling the “AirBnBust,” at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals’ “Great Escape Parkside” is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

New Office Allows Orange County Residents to Skip Line for Car Tag Services

If you live in Orange County, there’s a new way to avoid standing in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services. Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph is working in conjunction with AutoTagAgency.Net, a provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

SeaWorld, Busch Gardens bring back free preschool pass

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orland and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have brought back their popular Preschool Card. Preschool Card offered again at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens. The pass gives children 5 and younger free admission to the parks through 2023. Parents or guaridans must register for the card online;...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Mount Dora woman arrested in Leesburg after chase through three cities

A Mount Dora woman was pursued through three cities until she was apprehended in Leesburg. A Mount Dora police officer ran the license plate of a 2018 silver Cadillac driven by a woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Tiara M. Montgomery. The check came back that the Cadillac was stolen out of Orange County.
LEESBURG, FL
mynews13.com

Neighbors monetize Citrus Bowl with backyard parking

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, thousands crowded into Camping World Stadium to watch Louisiana State University play Purdue University in the annual Citrus Bowl. In the stadium, concessions and fan merchandise are available for sale, but the stadium isn’t the only place people will spend money on game day.
ORLANDO, FL

