The City of Laramie and Albany County provides funding opportunities to local non-profit organizations through their annual budget-making processes. Historically known as “Outside Agencies” or “Community Partners,” organizations receiving municipal and county funds do not operate within the formal structure of city or county governments but may utilize support from these entities to achieve their missions, or to fund special projects. Community Partner organizations should have a strong presence within the community and provide vital services or activities that improve the community. Organizations receiving Community Partner funding have typically fallen within the following three categories: Recreational/Arts and Culture, Social Services and Civic or Quasi-Governmental.

