Cowgirl BBall Wins Over Fresno In Double Overtime
The Wyoming Cowgirls pulled out a double overtime thriller Saturday night in Laramie, holding on to survive with a 77-72 win over Fresno State. Although Wyoming controlled much of regulation and didn’t trail since the first quarter, the Bulldogs were able to rally to force the overtimes. UW led for nearly 44 minutes of the game.
Laramie And Albany Co. Invite Non Profits To Apply For Community Partner Funding
The City of Laramie and Albany County provides funding opportunities to local non-profit organizations through their annual budget-making processes. Historically known as “Outside Agencies” or “Community Partners,” organizations receiving municipal and county funds do not operate within the formal structure of city or county governments but may utilize support from these entities to achieve their missions, or to fund special projects. Community Partner organizations should have a strong presence within the community and provide vital services or activities that improve the community. Organizations receiving Community Partner funding have typically fallen within the following three categories: Recreational/Arts and Culture, Social Services and Civic or Quasi-Governmental.
