Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic looking forward to growing in 2023
KEARNEY, Neb. — 2022 has brought many new and exciting changes to Hilltop Pet Clinic. Dr. Pao and Dr. Brandon Beebout welcomed the birth of their first child, Mateo Enrique, who was born on November 25th. The Beebout's are not only building on to their family, but they are...
NebraskaTV
First baby of the New Year born at CHI Health Good Samaritan
KEARNEY, NEB. — Three days into the new year, doctors at Good Samaritan Hospital welcomed the first baby of the year. Introducing Stetsyn Theodore Ryan Golter. The baby weighed in right at 9 pounds. Mom and dad are Addyna Matejka and Cauy Golter. They are engaged and live in...
News Channel Nebraska
Tri-Cities dodge worst of winter storm
KEARNEY, NE - Life is moving on in the Tri-Cities, just at a slower pace than typical. The most severe section of this week's winter storm missed the area. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for the region and predicted more than a quarter-inch of ice accumulation in Kearney and Grand Island. The cities did get a thin layer of ice but it was covered up by a couple inches of fluffy snow.
kfornow.com
New Scholarship Hopes to Draw Nursing Students to Nebraska
Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., R.N., dean of the College of Nursing photographed on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) The UNMC College of Nursing is offering a new scholarship program, the Nebraska Neighbors: UNMC Nursing Rural Advantage Scholarship, to nursing students entering the UNMC baccalaureate of science traditional or accelerated program from select neighboring states who plan to attend the college’s Scottsbluff, Kearney or Norfolk campuses.
Kearney Hub
Mobile home lost, cat perishes in Kearney fire
The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called at 2:45 a.m. Sunday to a residential fire at Sunset View Court, south of Highway 30 on the western edge of Kearney. Smoke was coming from the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene. When crews went inside the home, they found a small burning area in the ceiling, said KVFD Chief Jeremy Feusner. They pulled down the ceiling, cooled the hot areas and cleared the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
KSNB Local4
One person injured in Howard Co. rollover crash
HOWARD CO., Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in a rollover crash in southern Howard County late Monday night. According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Dept., the person was assisted out of their vehicle to an ambulance and then transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The...
Kearney Hub
January murder top crime, public safety story of 2022
KEARNEY — A Lexington man was murdered in January in Kearney, making it the top crime and public safety story of 2022. At about 8:38 p.m. on Jan. 16, Kearney Police Department officers responded to 823 W. 23rd St. for a report of gunshots in the area. Multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck.
NebraskaTV
Held is here, ready to coach at UNK
KEARNEY, Neb. — Ryan Held becomes the 19th head coach of football for the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He comes to the Lopers with a lengthy coaching resume, including several stops in the Midwest. He has not been directly involved with a lot of Division II football programs, nor the M-I-A-A conference, with much of his time spent either in Division I or as a head coach of the lower levels.
Kearney Hub
82-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash north of Grand Island
A rural Hall County resident was killed Wednesday when her vehicle collided with another vehicle north of Grand Island. Around 4:50 p.m., Hall County sheriff’s deputies were called to U.S. 281 and Chapman Road to investigate a crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation found that Elaine Bishop, 82, was westbound on Chapman Road when her vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by a teenage girl.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
Comments / 0