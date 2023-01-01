Century High Hockey teams delivers presents for those in need in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — To help bring a smile to children in need, a local hockey team came together to provide presents over the holidays.

The Century High Hockey Team partnered with Scheels and Sanford Hospital for a holiday shopping donation for children that are spending the holidays in the hospital.

Players went gift shopping two weeks ago but their big giveaway had to be postponed from the recent blizzard. Now that conditions improved, the players dressed up in red to play Santa Claus for a day by delivering the gifts under a Christmas tree at the First International Bank.

“It’s important, because it gives you a different perspective. Like as a kid growing up, you are always receiving presents, and it gives you that good feeling of giving it to someone who really needs it,” said Tyeler Kleinjn, Assistant Captain.

The presents will be given to children at the hospital throughout the year during holidays and birthdays of patients who are currently being treated there.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.