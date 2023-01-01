ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan may be haunted by ‘What if?’ following playoff loss to TCU

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Michigan opened the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal using the same offensive script that helped guide the team to the College Football Playoff. On the first play from scrimmage, the Wolverines’ Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line got penetration up front and immediately started pushing TCU linemen backward. Tight end Luke Schoonmaker picked up a block on middle linebacker Jamoi Hode to create a huge running lane for Donovan Edwards, who hit it with a burst of speed and galloped for a 54-yard pickup.
The Ann Arbor News

Lions RB D’Andre Swift, rushing attack finds pulse in 41-10 beatdown of Bears

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions and their once-elite rushing attack returned to form after weeks of talking about taking a closer look at the problem. The Lions ran 39 times for 265 yards and two touchdowns in their 41-10 blowout win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17. And it wasn’t just one person breaking out, with the one-two punch of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams reigning supreme. Williams ran 22 times for 144 yards and one touchdown, his 15th of the year. He’s now one off of Barry Sanders’ single-season franchise record of 16 rushing touchdowns. And Swift was versatile, explosive and durable against these Bears. Swift ran 11 times for 78 yards and one score, catching all four of his targets for 39 yards and one touchdown.
The Grand Rapids Press

Inside the locker room: Justin Fields says Lions had playoff atmosphere in Week 17

DETROIT -- Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears credited the Detroit Lions for bringing the juice, then pointed to Ford Field for creating a postseason atmosphere in Week 17. Fields made some more magic on the ground. But the young quarterback had nothing going through the air or past the first quarter during Detroit’s 41-10 thrashing of the Bears. Fields completed seven passes on 21 attempts for only 75 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added 132 rushing yards, but most came on a 60-yard dash.
The Grand Rapids Press

Lions grades: Detroit earns glowing report card for thrashing of Bears

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (8-8) beat the Chicago Bears (3-13) 41-10 in Week 17 action from Ford Field. This post will run through MLive’s grades from the game:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff did little wrong in this one, completing passes to 10 different players. Goff hit 21 passes on 29 attempts for 255 yards with three touchdowns. The veteran quarterback extended his career-long, league-leading and franchise-record streak without an interception rolling to 290 passes, too. Goff and the offense moved the chains on 14 of those 21 completions, averaging 8.8 yards per attempt. His grip on the offense and his personnel is impressive, with Goff and Ben Johnson once again clicking down the stretch. Grade: A.
MLive

NFC playoff picture: Detroit Lions get much-needed boost from Commanders loss

DETROIT -- The Washington Commanders turned back to quarterback Carson Wentz for their crucial Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. And it went poorly. Wentz tossed three interceptions in the 24-10 loss to the Browns. Wentz completed 16 of 28 passes for 143 yards and three picks, adding 7 yards and one score on the ground. And that’s quite the boost around these parts for the Detroit Lions and their postseason dreams. The Lions need to win out, while they also need at least one loss by each of the Commanders and Seattle Seahawks down the stretch.
The Ann Arbor News

Detroit Lions draft pick via Rams climbs after LA’s Week 17 loss

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions and their first-round pick via the Los Angeles Rams is back on the rise after the latter’s Week 17 loss. The Rams (5-11) lost 31-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, pushing their pick to No. 6. Detroit’s own first-round pick is projected for 17th, locked with five other 8-8 teams heading into the regular season’s final week. That first-round pick is Detroit’s once again, thanks to last year’s Matthew Stafford trade.
The Ann Arbor News

Snap counts, PFF grades: Jameson Williams flashes elite speed with larger role

DETROIT -- Jameson Williams saw more looks and opportunities as expected in Week 17. Williams played a career-high 18 snaps, while those three targets were the most of his young career. And while the speedy Lions rookie receiver didn’t secure any of those looks, he left his mark on Detroit’s 41-10 win over the Bears with a 40-yard run that set up a touchdown two snaps later.
The Grand Rapids Press

Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today

Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
The Ann Arbor News

Mega Millions results for 01/03/23; did anyone win the $785 million jackpot?

LANSING, MI – The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on $1 billion, as there was no winner of the $785 million grand prize for the drawing held on Tuesday, Jan. 3. That means the drawing on Friday, Jan. 6 will be worth $940 million with a cash option of $483.5 million. The current jackpot is the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history and the fourth largest Mega Millions prize ever.
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

