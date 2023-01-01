ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

2-2-1-8

(two, two, one, eight)

