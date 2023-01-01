Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Pat McAfee Apologizes for Ripping Lions Over His Interview Access
View the original article to see embedded media. Former NFL punter-turned-media personality Pat McAfee has cultivated an immense following for himself with his colorful and brash on-air persona. But after launching an angry tirade toward the Lions after being told head coach Dan Campbell would not be able to appear on his Pat McAfee Show this week, McAfee has struck a different tone in offering an apology.
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury
Cincinnati's owner praised the Bills and Bengals for coming together amid horrific circumstances. In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams
The college football analyst emphatically criticized the Trojans quarterback on Monday. View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside...
Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi Shares Message of Support for Damar Hamlin
The Bills safety spent five years under the Pitt coach during his college career. Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi, who coached current Bills safety Damar Hamlin for five seasons, issued a statement of support for the former Panther Tuesday following Hamlin’s frightening injury during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.
Ron Rivera Appears Unaware of Commanders’ Possible Playoff Fate
Washington lost 24–10 to the Browns on Sunday, endangering their postseason hopes. Commanders coach Ron Rivera appeared to reveal that he didn’t know the team could be eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday until a reporter mentioned it in the team’s postgame press conference. Washington lost to...
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Raves About QB Kenny Pickett After Comeback Win
The rookie threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris in the final minute of the game to secure the victory. Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led his team to a 16–13 comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday night, and coach Mike Tomlin was pumped up after the game-winning touchdown, to say the least.
Dan Orlovsky Says Prayer for Damar Hamlin During ’NFL Live’
He closed his eyes and bowed his head during the episode and prayed for his recovery. View the original article to see embedded media. During a grim Tuesday when recording an episode of ESPN’s NFL Live, Dan Orlovsky gave a heartfelt prayer for Damar Hamlin’s recovery. The Bills safety is in the hospital in critical condition after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football after he collapsed on the field.
Harbaugh Expects to Stay at Michigan After Reported Panthers Talk
He reportedly liked Carolina’s roster and loved the opportunity, though. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to shoot down the idea that he is leaving the program for a return to the NFL this offseason. Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live reported Tuesday that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David...
Skip Bayless Addresses Damar Hamlin Collapse on ‘Undisputed’
The Fox Sports host found himself at the center of backlash after he sent out an ill-timed tweet during the aftermath of the frightening injury. After drawing widespread scrutiny for his controversial tweet in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening injury during Monday Night Football, Fox Sports host Skip Bayless addressed the situation on Tuesday morning.
Report: Commanders Set to Start Heinicke, Play Howell
Washington is expected to once again change its plan at quarterback for Sunday’s season finale vs. Dallas. View the original article to see embedded media. One week after reinserting Carson Wentz into the starting quarterback role—and summarily being eliminated from the playoffs with a 24–10 loss to the Browns—the Commanders are once again set to make a switch at the quarterback position.
Giants Clinch Playoff Spot, Deserve Credit for Brian Daboll Hire
New York finally infused its front office and coaching staff with new blood, and the result is a one-year turnaround and the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2016. After clinching their first playoff berth in seven years Sunday, the Giants dumped sports drink all over the man who deserves to win the NFL Coach of the Year award. No one has done more with less than Brian Daboll in 2022. No one hired in these last few cycles has toiled on the unappreciated rungs of the coaching ladder for as long before being pegged as a guru or a genius worthy of a serious look.
Titans to Start QB Josh Dobbs on Saturday vs. Jaguars
Tennessee needs a win at Jacksonville to clinch the AFC South title and a playoff spot. The Titans will stick with Josh Dobbs as the team’s starting quarterback for the de facto AFC South title game Saturday against the Jaguars, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. Dobbs started this past...
Damar Hamlin’s family breaks silence after his on-field collapse
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Damar Hamlin’s family has released a statement following the NFL player’s scary on-field collapse Monday evening. On Tuesday morning, Hamlin’s family expressed their “sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time.”. “We are deeply moved...
Georgia’s Kirby Smart Explains Key Timeout Before Ohio State Fake Punt
The Bulldogs coach explains what prompted the key fourth-quarter timeout against the Buckeyes. View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is being hailed for his decision to call a fourth-quarter timeout against Ohio State in Saturday night’s Peach Bowl. With 8:58 to play in...
Bills Issue Tuesday Afternoon Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status
The safety received CPR on the field before being transported to the hospital on Monday night. Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after spending Monday night in the intensive care unit, the Bills said Tuesday afternoon. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Week 18 Stat Projections: Running Backs
Dalvin Cook could be a league-winner in a plus matchup against the Bears;. By the end of the week, I should have a better idea of any running backs that have a chance to reach milestones in Week 18. Tony Pollard only needs 12 rushing yards to reach 1,000, and he is one of only two running backs I listed with injury concerns.
NFL World Roasts Commanders’ New Porcine Mascot, Major Tuddy
The video announcement sparked quite the reaction. View the original article to see embedded media. The Commanders' unveiling of their new mascot, Major Tuddy, didn’t go exactly according to plan on Sunday. Washington showed off its new mascot, a pig wearing a military helmet, in a very dramatic video posted to Twitter.
