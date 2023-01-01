ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Megabucks Plus’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Megabucks Plus” game were:

01-09-13-14-18, Megaball: 1

(one, nine, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen; Megaball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $1,350,000

WMUR.com

Late-December storm reveals remnants of 1905 shipwreck in Rye

RYE, N.H. — A ferocious coastal storm in late December revealed a piece of history at an area known as Pirate’s Cove in Rye. A u local New Hampshire user snapped a photo of some remnants of the Lizzie Carr, a ship that was carrying a load of lumber to New York when it broke apart in 1905 during a winter storm, killing one crew member.
RYE, NH
nhbr.com

Understanding the longevity of New Hampshire’s Merrimack Station

Merrimack Station in Bow, built in the 1960s, is the last coal-fired plant in New England. The plant has a long history of serving the energy needs of New Hampshire residents, but in recent years the plant has come under fire by anti-coal groups who have called for its closure citing health and environmental concerns and the plant’s capacity has been reduced from 70 to 90 percent capacity in years past to only 10 percent today.
BOW, NH
94.9 HOM

I Don’t Think Newington, New Hampshire, is a Real Town

My family moved to the Seacoast in 1986, and it dawned on me that in 36 years, I have never met a single person from Newington, New Hampshire. I’ve spent a LOT of time in Newington. Whether it was shopping, going out to eat, or bowling with friends, Newington has always been a part of my life.
NEWINGTON, NH
WCAX

AG: 17-year-old with knife fatally shot by NH police

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The person armed with a knife who was shot and killed by a police officer was a teenager, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Tuesday. Officers arrived at a Gilford home late Sunday after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife there.
GILFORD, NH
CBS Boston

Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
DOVER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Teenager fatally shot by police inside New Hampshire home

GILFORD — A teenager was fatally shot by police inside a Gilford, New Hampshire home after allegedly threatening others with a knife. The incident took place at a home on Varney Point Road at around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Today authorities identified the deceased as 17-year-old Mischa Fay. One...
GILFORD, NH
nbcboston.com

NH Driver Charged With DWI, Reckless Conduct After Leading Police on 6-Town Chase

A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving, reckless conduct and several other charges after leading police on a chase through multiple towns early Tuesday morning. Ryan Sharkey, 40, of Enfield, is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated second offense, operating after suspension, misuse of plates and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, state police said. He also had an active probation and parole warrant and a bench warrant for his arrest.
ENFIELD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Craig joins with other NH mayors calling on Sununu, statewide officials for action on homelessness crisis

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, along with Mayor Jim Donchess of Nashua, Mayor Paul Grenier of Berlin, Mayor Dana Hilliard of Somersworth, Mayor Jo Brown of Franklin, Mayor Dale Girard of Claremont, Mayor Bob Carrier of Dover, and Mayor Andrew Hosmer of Laconia, sent a letter to Governor Sununu, DHHS Commissioner Weaver, and Associate Commissioner Santaniello outlining immediate needs from the State of New Hampshire to address the statewide homelessness crisis.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash

MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Family welcomes first reported New Hampshire baby born in 2023

KEENE, N.H. — The new year promptly brought a new baby for the Thibault family. Chelsie and Jeffery Thibault welcomed the first reported New Hampshire baby of 2023. The Jaffrey couple introduced Cayson Thibault at 12:36 Sunday morning, weighing in at 8 pounds and 10 ounces out of Cheshire Medical Center.
JAFFREY, NH
CBS Boston

Manchester, NH, Police arrest same man in second standoff in 2 days

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Police arrested a 30-year-old man in their second standoff with him in less than a week while he was out on personal recognizance bail.Police said they were called to Myrtle Street at about 10 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man acting "erratically." When they arrived, they said they found Tyler Campbell, 30, who had been involved with a standoff with police at the same address just two days before.Police said Campbell yelled at them from a second-floor window, and police set up a perimeter and tried to call Campbell on the phone. When did not answer, police said they used a loudspeaker to call out to Campbell, who did eventually exit the building.Police said Campbell is facing a charges of criminal threatening with a firearm and resisting arrest from the December 29 standoff. He will face charges of stalking and violation of bail for the Dec. 31 incident.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire pastor reacts to Pope Benedict XVI's death

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Catholic community in New Hampshire is mourning the loss of former Pope Benedict XVI's death. The former pope died Saturday at the age of 95. The former pontiff stepped down as pope in 2013. "He was looking forward so much to eternal life and seeing...
MANCHESTER, NH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

