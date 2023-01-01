ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan's Magical Season Ends With Tough Loss

By Christopher Breiler
Heading into Saturday's contest with No. 3 TCU, the narrative centered around the fact that No. 2 Michigan was just too big, too physical, and too dominant for the Horned Frogs. As it turns out, TCU was up for the challenge.

The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 21-3 lead, something nobody outside of the TCU faithful could have anticipated. Michigan made several early mistakes that kept points off of the board, and spent the remainder of the evening playing from behind. At times, it looked like the Wolverines were about to pull off an incredible come from behind victory...but each time, the Horned Frogs had an answer.

Sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy finished the evening completing 20/34 passes for 343 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions - one of which being a pick six for TCU's first touchdown of the game.

Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards, who had been so dominant against Ohio State and in the Big Ten championship game, was largely kept in check by the TCU defense - finishing the evening with 119 yards and zero touchdowns on 23 carries.

Wide receivers Ronnie Bell and Roman Wilson had arguably their best games of the season, and it was nearly enough to put Michigan back on top. Bell finished the evening with 135 yards and one touchdown on six receptions, while Wilson finished with 104 yards and one touchdown on five receptions. - including one rushing touchdown from 18 yards out.

Though Michigan continued to fight and claw to stay in it, TCU made big play after big play. By the time it was all said and done, the Horned Frogs escaped with a 51-45 victory over Michigan - and the Wolverines magical season came to a disappointing and unexpected end.

WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

