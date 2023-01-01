3 south Georgia siblings injured in farming accident, 2 in critical condition

ALAPAHA, GA — Three Georgia siblings were injured, with two in critical condition as a result of a farming accident, according to WALB in Albany.

On Wednesday at 3 p.m., the children were injured playing inside a cotton module builder when something went wrong, Berrien County deputies told the station.

This machine is used for harvesting cotton.

After the accident, the two children in critical condition were taken to the hospital.

The third child had minor injuries from the incident, according to the station.

The incident happened in Alapaha, Georgia, which has a population of under 500 people.

As far as the children who were injured, their ages remain unclear.

