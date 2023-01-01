No. 1 Georgia completes Peach Bowl comeback to advance to CFP title game
ATLANTA — Georgia’s defense of its national championship isn’t over yet.
The No. 1 Dawgs fought back against No. 4 Ohio State to win the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night, 42-41.
Georgia became the first team in College Football Playoff history to win a game after trailing 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Georgia will face No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Georgia looks to become the first team since Alabama in the BCS era to win back-to-back championships.
Here is how the game unfolded at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
A 49-yard field goal is NO GOOD for Ohio State. Georgia wins 42-41.
TOUCHDOWN, GEORGIA! Bennett finds AD Mitchell in the endzone and UGA takes a 42-41 lead with the extra point good.
Ohio State knocks another field goal. Georgia is down six with 2:43 to play and two timeouts.
Kirby Smart gets a timeout called in time after reading a fake punt attempt from Ohio State.
On the first play of possession, Bennett finds a wide open Arian Smith for a 76-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion to McConkey is completed.
The Dawgs trail only by three points now, 38-35.
UGA settles for a field goal. Jack Podlesny knocks through a 31-yard attempt to trim deficit to 38-27 with 10 minutes to play.
Officials reviewed a fourth down play to see if UGA tight end Brock Bowers converted. After further review, the call is overturned for a UGA first down.
Ohio State makes its first field goal attempt of the night. It’s now a 14-point lead for the Buckeyes. Georgia came back from down 14 points earlier in the game.
Another long field goal attempt from Podlesny goes wide. UGA still down, 35-24.
After a three-and-out for UGA to start the half, OSU scores on its first drive of the second half.
The lead is back to double digits, 35-24.
Bennett takes a knee to end the first half. Georgia will receive the ball to start the second half.
It didn’t take long for Ohio State to answer. The Buckeyes retake a 28-24 lead with 49 seconds left in the first half.
Jack Podlesny, who missed a 47-yard attempt in the first quarter, converts a 32-yard field goal.
Bennett connects with Ladd McConkey, but the wide receiver falls short of the first-down marker. Kirby Smart is mulling whether to go for a field goal or go for it on 4th-and-4.
Bennett finishes off the Georgia drive with a 3-yard touchdown to tie the game, 21-21.
McIntosh had no one else to beat to the endzone but the turf slips the Georgia running back short of the endzone.
Darnell Washington is listed as questionable to return to the game with an ankle injury.
Georgia’s defense gets to Stroud for its second sack of the game. It forces the Buckeyes to punt for the first time tonight.
Georgia answers with Kendall Milton 11-yard touchdown as the running back stretches across the goal line. The play was under review but it stands.
Stroud escapes a sack and finds Harrison Jr. again for his second touchdown of the night. Ohio State takes 21-7 lead.
Georgia hasn’t trailed by 14 points all season.
Bennett throws the first turnover of the game. He couldn’t connect with McIntosh and Roswell native Steele Chambers gets the interception for Ohio State.
Ohio State rushes into the endzone to retake the lead, 14-7. It is only the sixth rushing touchdown allowed by Georgia defense this season.
Georgia nearly recovered a fumble after Kelee Ringo forced the ball out of Marvin Harrison JR’s hands, but the ball goes out of bounds.
End of the first quarter, game remains tied 7-7. Buckeyes offense have crossed midfield and driving.
Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett IV finds one of his favorite targets Kenny McIntosh for the 25-yard score. Game is tied 7-7.
Ohio State scores first with a 34-yard touchdown from Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of the former Colts wide receiver.
Georgia defense will get its first look at Heisman finalist CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes offense
