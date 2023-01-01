No. 1 Georgia completes Peach Bowl comeback to advance to CFP title game

ATLANTA — Georgia’s defense of its national championship isn’t over yet.

The No. 1 Dawgs fought back against No. 4 Ohio State to win the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night, 42-41.

Georgia became the first team in College Football Playoff history to win a game after trailing 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Channel 2 Action News will have reaction to the Peach Bowl and look ahead to the title game, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM and WSB Sports Zone Sunday.

Georgia will face No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Georgia looks to become the first team since Alabama in the BCS era to win back-to-back championships.

[PHOTOS: No. 1 Georgia defeats No. 4 Ohio State in thrilling Peach Bowl]

Here is how the game unfolded at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

12:17 a.m.

12:00 a.m.

A 49-yard field goal is NO GOOD for Ohio State. Georgia wins 42-41.

11:48 p.m.

TOUCHDOWN, GEORGIA! Bennett finds AD Mitchell in the endzone and UGA takes a 42-41 lead with the extra point good.

11:43 p.m.

Ohio State knocks another field goal. Georgia is down six with 2:43 to play and two timeouts.

11:28 p.m.

Kirby Smart gets a timeout called in time after reading a fake punt attempt from Ohio State.

On the first play of possession, Bennett finds a wide open Arian Smith for a 76-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion to McConkey is completed.

The Dawgs trail only by three points now, 38-35.

11:16 p.m.

UGA settles for a field goal. Jack Podlesny knocks through a 31-yard attempt to trim deficit to 38-27 with 10 minutes to play.

11:12 p.m.

Officials reviewed a fourth down play to see if UGA tight end Brock Bowers converted. After further review, the call is overturned for a UGA first down.

11:00 p.m.

Ohio State makes its first field goal attempt of the night. It’s now a 14-point lead for the Buckeyes. Georgia came back from down 14 points earlier in the game.

10:58 p.m.

10:47 p.m.

Another long field goal attempt from Podlesny goes wide. UGA still down, 35-24.

10:30 p.m.

After a three-and-out for UGA to start the half, OSU scores on its first drive of the second half.

The lead is back to double digits, 35-24.

9:59 p.m.

Bennett takes a knee to end the first half. Georgia will receive the ball to start the second half.

9:55 p.m.

It didn’t take long for Ohio State to answer. The Buckeyes retake a 28-24 lead with 49 seconds left in the first half.

9:51 p.m.

Jack Podlesny, who missed a 47-yard attempt in the first quarter, converts a 32-yard field goal.

9:50 p.m.

Bennett connects with Ladd McConkey, but the wide receiver falls short of the first-down marker. Kirby Smart is mulling whether to go for a field goal or go for it on 4th-and-4.

9:35 p.m.

Bennett finishes off the Georgia drive with a 3-yard touchdown to tie the game, 21-21.

9:33 p.m.

McIntosh had no one else to beat to the endzone but the turf slips the Georgia running back short of the endzone.

9:32 p.m.

Darnell Washington is listed as questionable to return to the game with an ankle injury.

9:29 p.m.

Georgia’s defense gets to Stroud for its second sack of the game. It forces the Buckeyes to punt for the first time tonight.

9:21 p.m.

Georgia answers with Kendall Milton 11-yard touchdown as the running back stretches across the goal line. The play was under review but it stands.

9:13 p.m.

Stroud escapes a sack and finds Harrison Jr. again for his second touchdown of the night. Ohio State takes 21-7 lead.

Georgia hasn’t trailed by 14 points all season.

9:10 p.m.

Bennett throws the first turnover of the game. He couldn’t connect with McIntosh and Roswell native Steele Chambers gets the interception for Ohio State.

9:08 p.m.

Ohio State rushes into the endzone to retake the lead, 14-7. It is only the sixth rushing touchdown allowed by Georgia defense this season.

9:01 p.m.

UGA X tried his best to stay up until midnight.

9:00 p.m.

Georgia nearly recovered a fumble after Kelee Ringo forced the ball out of Marvin Harrison JR’s hands, but the ball goes out of bounds.

8:56 p.m.

End of the first quarter, game remains tied 7-7. Buckeyes offense have crossed midfield and driving.

8:44 p.m.

Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett IV finds one of his favorite targets Kenny McIntosh for the 25-yard score. Game is tied 7-7.

8:34 p.m.

Ohio State scores first with a 34-yard touchdown from Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of the former Colts wide receiver.

8:20 p.m.

Georgia defense will get its first look at Heisman finalist CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes offense

7:31 p.m.

7:01 p.m.

6:42 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group