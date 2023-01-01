ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

No. 1 Georgia completes Peach Bowl comeback to advance to CFP title game

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcWZB_0jzwhBhN00

ATLANTA — Georgia’s defense of its national championship isn’t over yet.

The No. 1 Dawgs fought back against No. 4 Ohio State to win the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night, 42-41.

Georgia became the first team in College Football Playoff history to win a game after trailing 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Channel 2 Action News will have reaction to the Peach Bowl and look ahead to the title game, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM and WSB Sports Zone Sunday.

Georgia will face No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Georgia looks to become the first team since Alabama in the BCS era to win back-to-back championships.

[PHOTOS: No. 1 Georgia defeats No. 4 Ohio State in thrilling Peach Bowl]

Here is how the game unfolded at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

12:17 a.m.

12:00 a.m.

A 49-yard field goal is NO GOOD for Ohio State. Georgia wins 42-41.

11:48 p.m.

TOUCHDOWN, GEORGIA! Bennett finds AD Mitchell in the endzone and UGA takes a 42-41 lead with the extra point good.

11:43 p.m.

Ohio State knocks another field goal. Georgia is down six with 2:43 to play and two timeouts.

11:28 p.m.

Kirby Smart gets a timeout called in time after reading a fake punt attempt from Ohio State.

On the first play of possession, Bennett finds a wide open Arian Smith for a 76-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion to McConkey is completed.

The Dawgs trail only by three points now, 38-35.

11:16 p.m.

UGA settles for a field goal. Jack Podlesny knocks through a 31-yard attempt to trim deficit to 38-27 with 10 minutes to play.

11:12 p.m.

Officials reviewed a fourth down play to see if UGA tight end Brock Bowers converted. After further review, the call is overturned for a UGA first down.

11:00 p.m.

Ohio State makes its first field goal attempt of the night. It’s now a 14-point lead for the Buckeyes. Georgia came back from down 14 points earlier in the game.

10:58 p.m.

10:47 p.m.

Another long field goal attempt from Podlesny goes wide. UGA still down, 35-24.

10:30 p.m.

After a three-and-out for UGA to start the half, OSU scores on its first drive of the second half.

The lead is back to double digits, 35-24.

9:59 p.m.

Bennett takes a knee to end the first half. Georgia will receive the ball to start the second half.

9:55 p.m.

It didn’t take long for Ohio State to answer. The Buckeyes retake a 28-24 lead with 49 seconds left in the first half.

9:51 p.m.

Jack Podlesny, who missed a 47-yard attempt in the first quarter, converts a 32-yard field goal.

9:50 p.m.

Bennett connects with Ladd McConkey, but the wide receiver falls short of the first-down marker. Kirby Smart is mulling whether to go for a field goal or go for it on 4th-and-4.

9:35 p.m.

Bennett finishes off the Georgia drive with a 3-yard touchdown to tie the game, 21-21.

9:33 p.m.

McIntosh had no one else to beat to the endzone but the turf slips the Georgia running back short of the endzone.

9:32 p.m.

Darnell Washington is listed as questionable to return to the game with an ankle injury.

9:29 p.m.

Georgia’s defense gets to Stroud for its second sack of the game. It forces the Buckeyes to punt for the first time tonight.

9:21 p.m.

Georgia answers with Kendall Milton 11-yard touchdown as the running back stretches across the goal line. The play was under review but it stands.

9:13 p.m.

Stroud escapes a sack and finds Harrison Jr. again for his second touchdown of the night. Ohio State takes 21-7 lead.

Georgia hasn’t trailed by 14 points all season.

9:10 p.m.

Bennett throws the first turnover of the game. He couldn’t connect with McIntosh and Roswell native Steele Chambers gets the interception for Ohio State.

9:08 p.m.

Ohio State rushes into the endzone to retake the lead, 14-7. It is only the sixth rushing touchdown allowed by Georgia defense this season.

9:01 p.m.

UGA X tried his best to stay up until midnight.

9:00 p.m.

Georgia nearly recovered a fumble after Kelee Ringo forced the ball out of Marvin Harrison JR’s hands, but the ball goes out of bounds.

8:56 p.m.

End of the first quarter, game remains tied 7-7. Buckeyes offense have crossed midfield and driving.

8:44 p.m.

Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett IV finds one of his favorite targets Kenny McIntosh for the 25-yard score. Game is tied 7-7.

8:34 p.m.

Ohio State scores first with a 34-yard touchdown from Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of the former Colts wide receiver.

8:20 p.m.

Georgia defense will get its first look at Heisman finalist CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes offense

7:31 p.m.

7:01 p.m.

6:42 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXul3_0jzwhBhN00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

ESPN's Rece Davis: "Georgia Wins (National Title) Convincingly"

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. Georgia is coming off of one of the most emotional wins in not just its history, but...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday

ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"

ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Ohio State veteran enters transfer portal

The Ohio State Buckeyes officially ended their 2022 football season with a Peach Bowl loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. And as a result, one of the team’s longtime, veteran players is ending his Buckeye career as it looks like he will finish his career elsewhere.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Fan Video

A video of an Ohio State Buckeyes football fan reacting to Saturday night's loss is going viral on Sunday morning. The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State lost to the top-seeded Bulldogs ona. brutal missed fial goal attempt. A video of an...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
219K+
Followers
150K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy