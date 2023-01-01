ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Rediscover Arizona as we visit the Hayden Flour Mill

ARIZONA, USA — Millions of people visit Arizona every year, with more than 100 people choosing to call Maricopa County their new home each day. There are tons of sightseeing opportunities for new visitors and residents alike. The Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Heard Museum are just a few on the long list of well-known Arizona destinations.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Breeze offers sale on bucket list destinations from Phoenix

Breeze Airways, the “Seriously Nice” low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is offering Phoenix residents the opportunity to check off three popular bucket list destinations from their 2023 bucket lists at very low fares. Whether Guests want to go skiing in Utah, or visit Connecticut or...
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

Tempe-based Carvana may go bankrupt, costing metro Phoenix jobs

Tempe-based Carvana is staring down bankruptcy, potentially putting thousands of Valley jobs at risk. What's happening: Last month, the used car retailer's largest creditors signed an agreement to negotiate debt restructuring together, spiking concerns about imminent bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported. The agreement came after Carvana stock plummeted 97% last year. Why...
TEMPE, AZ
The Center Square

Discount Tire to build new headquarters in Phoenix

(The Center Square) – A valley employer is moving to a larger location with plans to expand its presence in Arizona. Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, has acquired 35 acres for a new campus in Phoenix. The move will bring an estimated 1,100 jobs to Northern Phoenix through the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Genealogy database used to track down Idaho murder suspect

Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect. On July 13, 2022, police say Destiny Hernandez was at a home when several people broke in and began shooting. Hernandez was shot multiple times and died. Hundreds without power after winter storm hits northern Arizona. Updated: 4 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix to vote on cargo facility contract at Goodyear Airport

The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on leasing vacant property at Phoenix Goodyear Airport. Phoenix owns and operates the airport located about a mile southwest of Goodyear. The council will consider a 35-year contract with Burrell Aviation. The company plans to invest an estimated $40 million to build a cargo center that could include cold storage, dry storage, or maintenance and repair facilities.
PHOENIX, AZ
districtadministration.com

Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent

Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Rain sets new record in Phoenix, snow hits Arizona’s high country

PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm started the new year off in Arizona, with heavy snow in the high country and record-setting rain in the Valley. After closing out the day with .43 inches of total rain recorded at Sky Harbor Airport by 9 p.m., a 117-year-old daily record was set on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fronteras Desk

More rain likely in the Phoenix area this week

After a record-setting rainy New Year's Day, the weather calmed down in metro Phoenix on Monday — but expect a little more rain this week. Chris Kuhlman from the National Weather Service in Phoenix says the rain has mostly stopped around the Valley, but it’s coming back. "As...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

One Of A Kind Home in Paradise Valley Arizona Offering The Iconic Majestic Camelback and Mummy Mountains Views Seeks For $7,000,000

6025 E Lincoln Dr Home in Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6025 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley. Arizona is in the heart of Paradise Valley providing stylish interiors fitted with sophisticated finishes. lush landscaping and mountain view. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,699 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6025 E Lincoln Dr, please contact Frank Aazami (Phone: 480 287 5200) and Joyce Lynch (Phone: 602 722 1668) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ

PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of 2023 is moving through Arizona. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day Sunday as winter storm hits Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy