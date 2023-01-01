College Football Championship: TV, time, kickoff, line

TCU will face Georgia in the College Football Championship game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi is the home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

TCU (12-1) advanced to the championship with a 51-45 win over Michigan (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday; Georgia (14-0) beat Ohio State (11-2) 42-41 in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.

Georgia is the defending national champion.

CFP Final

When: Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: SoFi Stadium

TV: ESPN

Line: TBA