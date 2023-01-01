Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
Utah snowpack well above normal early; more needed for good water year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active weather pattern that's brought a series of storms through the state over the past couple months. As of January 3, all basins across the state are sitting between 160-190% of...
Parts of Utah may be removed from drought status
Those wondering if the seemingly nonstop snow and rain across Utah is having any effect on the state's drought status, the answer is an emphatic yes.
Utah to receive more snow starting Thursday from a bomb cyclone heading up the Sierras
UTAH — Powderchasers forecasts a strong bomb cyclone to make its way up the Sierras, bringing more snow to Utah on Thursday and Friday. A bomb cyclone, also called bombogenesis, […]
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
A short break from storms today
We get a break from the storms today, but that won't last long. It'll feel a bit warmer this afternoon in the upper 30s across the Wasatch Front with plenty of clouds and peaks of sunshine. For southwest Utah, there's a chance for light rain and snow late in the...
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
ksl.com
How does Utah's current snowpack compare with previous New Year's Day totals?
SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 ended with a bang that only continued into the new year, as several feet of snow fell in the state's mountains. Sundance Mountain Resort, for example, received more than 4 feet of snow between Friday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency noted multiple records were broken to start the new year, too.
kuer.org
In a state obsessed with snowpack, finding pink snow in Utah is a problem
In Utah, above 6,000 or 7,000 feet, pink snow can be found. It looks like someone sprayed some watermelon-flavored syrup on the snow surface. Despite the color, it’s actually a green algae species. The most common genus is chlamydomonas nivalis and it generally blooms on snowfields in the Midwest during summer.
How much more snow for Utah?
After feet of snowfall in our mountain areas this weekend, heavy snowfall will remain in the forecast into Monday
ABC 4
Light snow showers linger into Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! I hope your extended weekend is off to a great start! It’s been a wild weekend with feet of mountain snowfall and record precipitation. Today is going to be a much quieter day with moisture moving out, however, additional snow...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
California prepares as strong storm systems arrive with heavy rain and snow
A strong storm is rapidly intensifying in the Pacific Ocean and was expected to become a bomb cyclone as it hits the California coastline. The storm system is expected to bring life-threatening precipitation and flooding along with winds that are strong enough to cause significant damage. Residents of the state have been warned to prepare for power outages.
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah
Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
ABC 4
Snow totals rise at Utah ski resorts but avalanche dangers are high
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s a Utah power day!. Utah’s latest winter storm slammed the state with a heavy blanket of wet snow, giving skiers and snowboarders a chance to celebrate the new year by taking to the slopes. The fresh powder doesn’t come without its dangers, however, as avalanche dangers remain high across Utah’s mountains.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Snow sculptures popping up across Utah
UTAH (KUTV) — While Utah has not seen its regular blue skies and sunshine in quite some time, residents across the state have proven that they know how to have the most fun despite stormy circumstances. Whether it be in the form of a snowman, snow throne or snow...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Utahns get creative, snow-matter what!
UTAH (KUTV) — While Utah has not seen its regular blue skies and sunshine in quite some time, residents across the state have proven that they know how to have the most fun despite stormy circumstances. Whether it be in the form of a snowman, snow throne or snow...
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
kjzz.com
Crews continue power restoration efforts throughout Utah, thousands still affected
UTAH (KUTV) — Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power said crews are continuing to work to restore power to all Utah customers. By 3 p.m. on Monday, the agency reported 377 outages in Utah affecting 2,661 customers, a huge and fast improvement from Sunday when nearly 12,000 Utahns were without power by noon.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Snow is sticking around with even more to come!
The snow has been piling up, and we're not yet done with the wet weather!. Snow showers stick around for your Monday. They will be on and off during the day with mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon feels chilly across the Wasatch Front in the low to mid 30s. We...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Heavy snow causes some Utah ski resorts to close
Skiers and snowboarders normally dream of a powder day like Sunday, but those dreams were crushed after multiple resorts announced that they would be closed for the day.
Power outages continue following storm with heavy, dense snow
Widespread power outages have been reported in the Salt Lake area during Sunday's storm that has brought heavy snow across Utah on New Year's Day.
Comments / 0