Utah State

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

A short break from storms today

We get a break from the storms today, but that won't last long. It'll feel a bit warmer this afternoon in the upper 30s across the Wasatch Front with plenty of clouds and peaks of sunshine. For southwest Utah, there's a chance for light rain and snow late in the...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

How does Utah's current snowpack compare with previous New Year's Day totals?

SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 ended with a bang that only continued into the new year, as several feet of snow fell in the state's mountains. Sundance Mountain Resort, for example, received more than 4 feet of snow between Friday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency noted multiple records were broken to start the new year, too.
UTAH STATE
kuer.org

In a state obsessed with snowpack, finding pink snow in Utah is a problem

In Utah, above 6,000 or 7,000 feet, pink snow can be found. It looks like someone sprayed some watermelon-flavored syrup on the snow surface. Despite the color, it’s actually a green algae species. The most common genus is chlamydomonas nivalis and it generally blooms on snowfields in the Midwest during summer.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Light snow showers linger into Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! I hope your extended weekend is off to a great start! It’s been a wild weekend with feet of mountain snowfall and record precipitation. Today is going to be a much quieter day with moisture moving out, however, additional snow...
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

California prepares as strong storm systems arrive with heavy rain and snow

A strong storm is rapidly intensifying in the Pacific Ocean and was expected to become a bomb cyclone as it hits the California coastline. The storm system is expected to bring life-threatening precipitation and flooding along with winds that are strong enough to cause significant damage. Residents of the state have been warned to prepare for power outages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah

Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Snow totals rise at Utah ski resorts but avalanche dangers are high

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s a Utah power day!. Utah’s latest winter storm slammed the state with a heavy blanket of wet snow, giving skiers and snowboarders a chance to celebrate the new year by taking to the slopes. The fresh powder doesn’t come without its dangers, however, as avalanche dangers remain high across Utah’s mountains.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Snow sculptures popping up across Utah

UTAH (KUTV) — While Utah has not seen its regular blue skies and sunshine in quite some time, residents across the state have proven that they know how to have the most fun despite stormy circumstances. Whether it be in the form of a snowman, snow throne or snow...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: Utahns get creative, snow-matter what!

UTAH (KUTV) — While Utah has not seen its regular blue skies and sunshine in quite some time, residents across the state have proven that they know how to have the most fun despite stormy circumstances. Whether it be in the form of a snowman, snow throne or snow...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Snow is sticking around with even more to come!

The snow has been piling up, and we're not yet done with the wet weather!. Snow showers stick around for your Monday. They will be on and off during the day with mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon feels chilly across the Wasatch Front in the low to mid 30s. We...
UTAH STATE

